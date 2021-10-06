Bridge damaged beyond repair, replacement underway

Croarkin said weather permitting, the new anticipated completion date is the end of the year, Dec. 31. He said MoDOT is sympathetic with community members who now have longer commutes.

"Our crews in the area, both construction and MoDOT personnel, have been in contact with several local community members," Croarkin said. "Clearly, this was not the original plan for the project.

"We have discussed several ideas to assist with longer commute times, however it was ultimately decided the best solution would be to focus efforts to complete the project with an accelerated timeline."

Croarkin said from time to time, MoDOT has to make changes to plans due to circumstances such as these.

"I do understand the frustration of the local community members," Croarkin said. "Our focus now is to get a new bridge in place so we can minimize the frustration and commute times."

As the current bridge is not structurally sound, all motorists will need to seek an alternate route until the new bridge is completed.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

