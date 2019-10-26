{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Special Road District 2 dedicated two Park Hills bridges Wednesday in honor of two influential area residents.

Addressing the crowd gathered for the dedication was Road District Commissioner John Clark.

Several people gathered at the dedication ceremonies including State Rep. Mike Henderson, Sheriff Dan Bullock, Park Hills Councilmen Larry LaChance and Steve Weinhold, as well as several city officials and citizens.

The bridge on St. Joe Drive near KFMO/B104 radio station was dedicated to long-time area radio broadcaster Gilbert L. “Gib” Collins Jr. Family members of Collins’ were present at the dedication including his wife, Carol, children, and grandchildren.

Several in attendance spoke highly of Collins.

Former KFMO/B104 General Manager Larry Joseph said that Collins meant a lot to him.

“I first met Gib in 1987,” said Joseph. “Gib was actually the first person I saw when I walked into the old haunted radio station over here ... the old block building.

“Gib actually was doing telephone sales at that time and then moved into the program director's role,” Joseph explained. “Probably the best move we ever made was making Gib news director of the radio station.”

Collins’ son thanked everyone in attendance on behalf of the entire Collins family before the family unveiled the new sign officially declaring the span to be the Gib Collins Bridge.

The second bridge, located on Seventh Street, was dedicated to William H. “Bill” Hoppe.

Hoppe was a commissioner of the Special Road District for more than 15 years. He had served as vice president and later president of the commission.

Members of Hoppe’s family in attendance at the dedication included his daughter Catherine, his son Shannon, his sister Jenifer Ballew, as well as longtime family friend Jenifer Hovis.

Catherine expressed great appreciation for the recognition of her father who she described as a true people person and someone who loved community, veterans, and helping people. She also gave thanks on behalf of other family members who were unable to make it to the dedication ceremony.

Ballew said that her brother would be very honored and that he was very deserving of the recognition. She explained how Hoppe worked for the community in many capacities such as volunteering his time for his church, the American Legion, and the Road District, among others.

Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments