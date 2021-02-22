Brutal February weather leads to early pothole season

Missouri Department of Transportation crews are focusing on pothole repair through April.

When you see a MoDOT crew making repairs, motorists should slow down and move over a lane to give them room to work. Crews started working to address the potholes as soon as there was a break in the weather last week.

MoDOT will have about 300 pothole patching crews statewide working to make roadways safer. In 2020, MoDOT patched approximately 760,000 potholes, spending $18 million on pothole patching.

“While following COVID-19 social distancing procedures, MoDOT is working as hard as we can to fill the potholes quickly,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT state maintenance director. “Brutally cold temperatures coupled with ice and snow throughout February have led to a high number of potholes blossoming on Missouri highways already. We ask motorists to please be patient with us as the repairs are being done.”

MoDOT maintains 34,000 miles of road including interstates, U.S. and Missouri routes and lettered routes.