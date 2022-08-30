 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Bryan relieved of Desloge city administrator duties

  • Updated
  • 0
Dan Bryan

Mayor David Shaw announced Tuesday that City Administrator Dan Bryan was relieved of his position during a special Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday. Bryan had been the city administrator since 2017. 

 File photo

During a special Board of Aldermen meeting held on Monday, Desloge City Administrator Dan Bryan was relieved of his position, effective immediately.

Desloge Mayor Shaw announced the decision Tuesday and said the public should be advised Bryan is no longer authorized to perform any business transactions on behalf of the City of Desloge, but all contracts and business purchases signed prior to Monday will still remain valid.

Bryan was hired by the city in July of 2017 after having previous work experience with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Bryan and his family were long-time residents of Desloge until Bryan moved to Terre Du Lac.

Several projects were planned out during Bryan’s time as city administrator, including the Desloge Dog Park completed in 2019, the beautification of municipal parks in 2018, and updates along Desloge Drive and State Street.

People are also reading…

Bryan worked under former mayor and current St. Francois County Commissioner David Kater and current mayor Shaw.

Shaw said he is not able to provide much more information other than Bryan was relieved of the duties. He indicated they will choose someone as an interim city leader until a candidate is found to fill the position.

Bryan could not be reached for comment.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

0 Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leadwood alderwoman resigns

Leadwood alderwoman resigns

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen covered a variety of topics Monday night. Members discussed a resident’s request to retire late Police Chief Je…

Farmington council hears reports

Farmington council hears reports

The Farmington City Council met Monday evening to have a public hearing on the new tax rate and have a regular session on several business matters.

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland ice sheet set to lose trillions of tons of ice, raising sea levels drastically

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News