Bryan relieved of Desloge city administrator duties

During a special Board of Aldermen meeting held on Monday, Desloge City Administrator Dan Bryan was relieved of his position, effective immediately.

Desloge Mayor Shaw announced the decision Tuesday and said the public should be advised Bryan is no longer authorized to perform any business transactions on behalf of the City of Desloge, but all contracts and business purchases signed prior to Monday will still remain valid.

Bryan was hired by the city in July of 2017 after having previous work experience with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Bryan and his family were long-time residents of Desloge until Bryan moved to Terre Du Lac.

Several projects were planned out during Bryan’s time as city administrator, including the Desloge Dog Park completed in 2019, the beautification of municipal parks in 2018, and updates along Desloge Drive and State Street.

Bryan worked under former mayor and current St. Francois County Commissioner David Kater and current mayor Shaw.

Shaw said he is not able to provide much more information other than Bryan was relieved of the duties. He indicated they will choose someone as an interim city leader until a candidate is found to fill the position.

Bryan could not be reached for comment.