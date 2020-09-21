BT City Council OKs Ameren contract, homecoming parade

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonne Terre City Council on Monday heard about a variety of projects being undertaken by the city administration, and approved the Oct. 9 date for a North County School District Homecoming parade.

The council heard no public comment regarding a request for a lot split at 50 Berry Rd. from Steve Launf on behalf of Harp's. Harp's took over local Country Mart stores last year.

A resident of Parkview Apartments, the housing complex owned by the city, asked when the stone retaining wall on Vargo Hill would be replaced. For about a year, bright orange barrels have blocked the sidewalk along that portion of Benham Street while the city waited on an engineering plan to remediate the crumbling, 12-foot high wall. City Administrator Shawn Kay said it was one thing to get the engineering plan, but another to find about $90,000 it would take to address the results of erosion on the steep bank.

Kay also shared during his report that Dover Street curbs had been installed and a water main break repaired. Parkview Apartment cameras have been installed. and Sept. 17-19, the parking lot behind city hall will be sealed and striped, so residents and visitors are going to be asked not to park on portions of it while it cures for 24 hours.