BT City Council OKs Ameren contract, homecoming parade

Bonne Terre City Council on Monday heard about a variety of projects being undertaken by the city administration, and approved the Oct. 9 date for a North County School District Homecoming parade.
The council heard no public comment regarding a request for a lot split at 50 Berry Rd. from Steve Launf on behalf of Harp's. Harp's took over local Country Mart stores last year.
A resident of Parkview Apartments, the housing complex owned by the city, asked when the stone retaining wall on Vargo Hill would be replaced. For about a year, bright orange barrels have blocked the sidewalk along that portion of Benham Street while the city waited on an engineering plan to remediate the crumbling, 12-foot high wall. City Administrator Shawn Kay said it was one thing to get the engineering plan, but another to find about $90,000 it would take to address the results of erosion on the steep bank.
Kay also shared during his report that Dover Street curbs had been installed and a water main break repaired. Parkview Apartment cameras have been installed. and Sept. 17-19, the parking lot behind city hall will be sealed and striped, so residents and visitors are going to be asked not to park on portions of it while it cures for 24 hours.
The Community Development Block Grant project to replace three box culverts and a bridge is out for bid, and it’s expected the project will be awarded toward the end of the month. Trusses have been delivered to the soccer fields for the bathrooms, which will be roofed with metal. Several roads in the area of the Orchard property and the high school were striped.
The council heard and approved an ordinance that gives Ameren a 20-year contract for the public lighting on streets, avenues and alleys. Kay said the contract is usually for 10 years, but Ameren decided to put another 10 years on this time. Ameren’s contracts with other cities of Bonne Terre’s size is pretty standard, although, he noted, the rates have declined in recent years due to innovations in electrical efficiency.
Finally, the council discussed setting up a date for a work session in which the members could determine a final budget for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The next regular council meeting is Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
