BT Council considers sewer overhaul

“When we have a big rain event, and we have to divert water because our plant won't handle the flooding, we divert it to our storm ponds. And then once it's there, when the flows slow down, we have to pump it from the storm ponds back to the plant. So we're spending an enormous amount of money and electricity that we wouldn't have to (with the updated sewer system).”

If the council approves of the plan and financing, the city would be on the hook about $200,000 a year for roughly 17 years to upgrade the sewer system, using today’s dollars. Van Lear during last month’s meeting said it would be impossible to predict possible increases in materials and labor over the course of 17 years.

Kay said the city could borrow the necessary money through certificates of participation.

“That money is pretty cheap right now,” he said. “So if the council wanted to try to make this progress, we could give roughly $3 million to jumpstart this project based on a 3% interest rate, and we may be able to do better than that.”

The downside of funding the project that way, Kay said, is that some flexibility might be lost.

“If you go ahead and do this, then we are locked into, every year, spending the $200,000.”