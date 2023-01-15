BT council discusses rise in water costs

At its meeting last Monday, the Bonne Terre City Council decided to table a decision on a trailer park owner’s request to add more mobile homes. The aldermen also talked about installing a third tornado warning siren, and they discussed raising water rates.

The reason the water rates are needing a review, said City Administrator Shawn Kay, is primarily due to two events. Monterey Mushrooms canning factory, which packed their mushrooms in water, shut down in May 2019. The second factor involves water-saving changes the Missouri Department of Corrections has instituted at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center east of town proper.

Those two factors, Kay said, have resulted in a drop of 3 million gallons in water usage, which cuts into city revenue.

“Instead of getting by on volume, now we're going to have to increase the prices. But we haven't raised them in seven years,” Kay said. “Meanwhile, chlorine has gone up and also the HMO (hydrous magnesium oxide filtration) that we need for treatment has gone up, as well as electricity and everything else that involves the water system.

“So we have to raise the rates, not only to be able to be solvent, but also to satisfy our bonding authority. Because currently we're not bringing in enough revenue over expenses.”

Kay indicated, while he realizes many households can ill-afford an increase, he said it shouldn’t be as dramatic an increase Americans typically see in gas prices and, currently, eggs.

“For a minimum charge, which is for 0 to 2,000 gallons, it's going to increase that by 77 cents,” he said. “I don't know if I'm average, but I usually use around 5,000 gallons per month for a family of five, so it's $3.87 per 1,000 gallons after 2,000 …So for me in a typical month at my house and we're a family of five, it’s going to cost me about $2 extra.”

Kay said the increase was only discussed at the Monday night meeting. Next month, the aldermen will vote on an ordinance that determines the increase. He said the rate wouldn’t take effect until the March bill, at the earliest.

In a different area of the budget, the city is looking at adding a third tornado warning siren. One is currently located on Division Street near St. Joseph Catholic Church in the western part of town, the other is in the Hillcrest subdivision in the eastern part of town.

If approved, a new siren would be installed near the Lakewood subdivision, located in the southern part of town, for a cost of about $32,660, completely installed. Unless they hit rock, of course, which could increase the price a bit more, Kay added. “We’re going to look for a location without rock,” he said.

In a different neighborhood in Bonne Terre, Christian Speer, the owner of a trailer park at 7075 Raider Road near Sunshine Apartments – formerly known as Chateau De Ville – asked the council if he could add 30 new units to his mobile homes. That would require additional city expense in the form of expanding roads, sewer and water in that area.

“The council had questions about access and egress, and about water and wastewater,” Kay said. “So they wanted to take a closer look at it.”

In other business, the council members set Spring Clean-Up dates for April 10-14 and April 17-21. According to City Clerk Mary Topping, the rules and process are the same: Citizens need to call to be put on the pick-up list, and the crew will pick up just about everything except batteries, tires, chemicals, paint or liquids.

Kay said Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte has asked for permission to pursue a FEMA grant to replace a 32-year-old fire truck. Pratte advised it would be a 10-30% match on a truck that might cost about $700,000 and would take about two years to complete the order, if the grant is awarded later this year.