The Bonne Terre City Council on Monday night approved an ordinance that raises water rates, heard about road and sidewalk projects and pushed further the former Bonneville Plaza’s redevelopment.

Water rate increase

The council unanimously approved a 10% water rate increase to take effect April 1.

City Manager Shawn Kay said two major water customers had been lost in recent years, resulting in a revenue deficit equal to 4 million gallons of water. Water rates haven’t risen since 2016, when the city had only just begun buying water treatments to bring radionuclide levels down to safe numbers.

Kay said the base water bill will only increase about 77 cents.

Only one resident lodged a complaint during the public comment session at the beginning of the meeting.

Bonneville Plaza

The council Monday night unanimously approved authorizing Kay to contract with Gilmore & Bell to provide special legal and bond counseling services as the city works with a local development company to form a TIF district. The TIF district would be directed to efforts redeveloping Bonneville Plaza. Hubbard Enterprises bought the old, largely abandoned strip mall earlier last year.

Sidewalk list, roads

Resident Patricia Murphy asked if the city would consider addressing the deterioration of sidewalks at the decommissioned St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, which the city owns as an event space, and the curbing and sidewalks near the former St. Joseph Catholic Church, which is now an outlet for a free food program and sees heavy traffic. Kay said the Public Works Department has a running list of and while the Catholic Church project was already on it, he would add the request for St. Peter’s sidewalks.

Kay later said, during his formal report to the aldermen, major work will begin this spring and summer on fixing roads covered by a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED). The streets to be addressed by the grant money include Summit, Division, Branch, Long, and Pointview Drive, and he said Mineshaft road might also be included in the effort.

Lakeview improvements

Having completed Part 1 of the Lakeview Park project—replacing part of the walking path and building a new, ADA-accessible fishing dock – Kay shared that Part 2 of the project is in the engineering phase, and, when finished, will complete the walking path replacement. The project is being partially funded by grants from Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

“We received a preliminary CAP addendum from MDC,” Kay said. “A cap addendum is a Community Assistance Program agreement between the folks in the Missouri Department of Conservation and the City of Bonne Terre. Essentially they're going to pay for half the construction cost on the project and we make some promises about upkeep on that project.

“I'm pretty excited about it, I walk around the lake quite a bit and I see many other people walking around it, and I really am happy when I get to the new section because the old section is hard on this old man.”

TAP grant, water work

The Transportation Alternative Program grant that Bonne Terre received from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) required the council to approve an ordinance letting Kay contract SC Engineering LLC, or Cochran Engineering, to help with the grant-funded project improving lighting and sidewalks on Highway 47 through downtown, between Long and Division streets.

Kay said Cochran was also chosen for the engineering because the business is already working on the city’s downtown water system project, “and since they've already done the topographic survey and the survey work for that project, they won't have to double up and do it when they do the TAP portion of the project, so that will save a little bit of cost.”

New siren, radio project

The aldermen unanimously approved an ordinance letting Kay contract with Outdoor Warning Consulting LLC to buy a Whelen Warning System. The solar-powered warning siren would be located near the Lakewood subdivision. Kay said Police Lt. Bill Stegall is working with a property owner on a possible agreement to give the city a 20 feet by 20 feet easement for a utility pole that would carry the siren.

In other business:

A discussion on trailer park owner Christian Speer’s request to add 30 more units at 7075 Raider Road, which would necessitate the city’s addition of roads, water and sewer services, was tabled in light of the absence of one of the alderman.

The police department received a $10,000 grant to buy bulletproof vests. Chief Doug Calvert also conveyed his gratitude to the Chamber of Commerce and students in the North County School District who helped raise money to send officers to the annual memorial event for officers in Washington D.C. this spring. The name of the late Patrolman Lane Burns, who was fatally shot in the line of duty March 17, will be included on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall.

Chautauqua, the annual, educational event that brings in biographical scholars who impersonate celebrities and world leaders, will be held inside the auditorium at City Hall this year instead of outside in Veterans Park. Kay said organizers thought the air conditioning would be a welcoming change from erecting the large tent, dealing with folding chairs, and being at the mercy of heat or rain. This year’s theme is “Space: From Fantasy to Fact,” and will feature scholars impersonating Gene Roddenberry, Wernher von Braun and Katherine Johnson, July 20-22.

Senior Center Director Cher Robinson noted her department has agreed to help provide food service for the event. She also oversees Parkview Apartments, and she added that the new maintenance person has led to a decrease in tenants’ requests. The city has owned and operated Parkview Apartments since the complex was transformed from an old elementary school into residences. Parts of the old school were also turned into City Hall, and police and fire departments thanks to the generosity of local nursing home owner and civic booster Sharo Shirshekan.

Kay reminded aldermen of the award the Bonne Terre Water Department received from the Park Hills Chamber of Commerce for their willingness to lend a hand during a series of water main breaks around Christmastime in that town.

The Community Betterment Committee is planning to organize a farmer’s market in Veterans Park this summer.

The city’s water towers were given a good cleaning, in keeping with the Department of Natural Resources statute’s requirements every three to five years.

Parks and Recreation Director Kenny Farkas said baseball season is around the corner, and he is looking into snagging another tournament.