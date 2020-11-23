BT library wins tech grant

When Bonne Terre Memorial Library was dedicated more than 115 years ago this month, its founders could not have foreseen that the local center for literacy would eventually reach way beyond books, magazines, atlases, globes and gazetteers.
Thursday story times broadcast over social media, take-and-make crafts for kids, e-books, summer and after-school programs and even Lego groups are on the menu at the library on Main Street, framed by autumn-colored maples and that familiar stone fence that’s been warmed by many a kid waiting to be picked up by their parents.
And now, thanks to an almost $9,300 grant through the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Bonne Terre Memorial Library will expand its technological offerings to the public.
Earlier this month, Library Director Amanda Miller received word her application for the CARES Act Broadband Funding for Distance Learning and Telehealth in Libraries Grant had been approved. The $9,289 will be put toward four Chromebooks, three Wi-Fi extenders and 10 Internet hotspots.
Miller said the hotspots and Chromebooks can be lent to library patrons for two weeks at a time, although people who borrow them should know to save their documents, pictures and other materials to the cloud or a USB device. The Chromebook will be reset and all data from the earlier usage lost after every shutdown. The library is also letting borrowers know the Hotspot will disconnect 24 hours after the end of their borrowing period.
“The goal is to have all devices out for lending before Nov. 15,” Miller said. “Right now we have Wi-Fi in our main building, but for people to access it from outside of the library, they have to sit relatively close. Sometimes on the side of the library it’ll reach their vehicle, but not necessarily.
“This makes it possible for people to remain connected without having to come in, if they don’t feel comfortable.”
Miller said she’s cataloging the computers and hotspots right now. She stressed that people can check them out for whatever reason, but they might have to reserve a certain percentage, since the goal of the grant is to not only improve access for distance learning, but also telehealth.
“This way, people who can’t see a doctor in person might be able to visit with them using the hotspot, the Chromebook, the increased Wi-Fi coverage at the library,” Miller said. “Some people might not want to risk seeing a doctor in person, or they can’t, or they would prefer not to use their phone.”
Miller said she foresees the Chromebook being helpful to school children or home-schooled children who might be having problems with their school-issued Chromebook, or maybe they don’t have a computer at home.
The library at 5 SW Main St. is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an extra evening hour on Thursdays, and 10 a.m – 2 p.m. Saturday. More information about its programming, coronavirus precautions, e-books and more can be found on its frequently-updated Facebook page and its website, www.bonneterrelibrary.com.
