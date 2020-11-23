BT library wins tech grant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The goal is to have all devices out for lending before Nov. 15,” Miller said. “Right now we have Wi-Fi in our main building, but for people to access it from outside of the library, they have to sit relatively close. Sometimes on the side of the library it’ll reach their vehicle, but not necessarily.

“This makes it possible for people to remain connected without having to come in, if they don’t feel comfortable.”

Miller said she’s cataloging the computers and hotspots right now. She stressed that people can check them out for whatever reason, but they might have to reserve a certain percentage, since the goal of the grant is to not only improve access for distance learning, but also telehealth.

“This way, people who can’t see a doctor in person might be able to visit with them using the hotspot, the Chromebook, the increased Wi-Fi coverage at the library,” Miller said. “Some people might not want to risk seeing a doctor in person, or they can’t, or they would prefer not to use their phone.”

Miller said she foresees the Chromebook being helpful to school children or home-schooled children who might be having problems with their school-issued Chromebook, or maybe they don’t have a computer at home.

The library at 5 SW Main St. is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an extra evening hour on Thursdays, and 10 a.m – 2 p.m. Saturday. More information about its programming, coronavirus precautions, e-books and more can be found on its frequently-updated Facebook page and its website, www.bonneterrelibrary.com.

