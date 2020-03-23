BTPD to join major case squad

Pre-coronavirus, Bonne Terre City Council covered a variety of topics at its March 9 meeting, including the approval of its police department joining the region’s major case squad, approving a $90,000 contract to address stormwater issues, and buying three new trucks for public works.

The regional Major Case Squad has been forming for the last seven years and includes sheriff and police departments in Iron, Madison, St. Francois and Washington counties, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bonne Terre Police Department will officially join the squad, which collaborates on investigations and shares resources on major cases.

The council also authorized City Administrator Shawn Kay to hire Midwest Injection Inc. to remove and apply sewage sludge from the lagoons at the wastewater treatment plant. It’s done every two years, and about $100,000 has been budgeted for it.

Cochran Engineering will be contracted for grant application and engineering services to the tune of $90,000 for stormwater drainage facility structures as part of the 2019 Community Development Block Grant project addressing a number of bridges in the area.