Buchheit-Courtway to lead Mental Health Policy Research Subcommittee

State Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, R-Festus, will play a key role as the Missouri House looks for ways to improve access to mental health care for Missouri citizens.

Buchheit-Courtway was selected by House Speaker Rob Vescovo to chair the House Subcommittee on Mental Health Policy Research.

Buchheit-Courtway, who represents the 115th District, currently serves as the vice chair of the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee.

Vescovo indicated that the knowledge and expertise she has gained in that role prompted him to give her the lead on the Mental Health Policy Research Subcommittee. Vescovo said he is confident in her ability to lead the committee’s efforts to review and improve the state’s mental health policies.

Buchheit-Courtway said she appreciates the confidence.

“I want to thank Speaker Vescovo for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited to get to work with the subcommittee as we focus on an issue that is vital to the health and well-being of Missourians in all parts of our state,” said Buchheit-Courtway.

She added, “As a legislative body we have made some important strides forward in improving access to mental health care, but we know there are more issues we must address. I am confident our committee can look at the problems facing our mental health system and develop effective policy solutions that can improve access and the quality of care.”

Vescovo also asked Buchheit-Courtway to take on the additional responsibility of serving as the vice chair of the House Transportation Committee. She had previously served as a member of the committee, and will now take on a leadership role dealing with issues related to Missouri’s highways, bridges, and ports.

“We have an incredible challenge with repairing and improving our aging transportation infrastructure, but it’s a challenge I am excited to take on because I know how important good roadways are for the safety of Missourians and our state’s economy,” said Buchheit-Courtway.

In addition to serving on the transportation and mental health-related committees, Buchheit-Courtway’s legislative web page indicates she also has roles in Rural Community Development, Joint Committee on Government Accountability and Special Interim Committee on Broadband Development.

The 115th district includes parts of Jefferson, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

