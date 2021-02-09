Buchheit-Courtway to serve as vice chair of health policy committee

Buchheit-Courtway was also selected by House Speaker Vescovo to serve as a member of the House Rural Community Development Committee and the House Transportation Committee, chaired by fellow Jefferson County legislator Becky Ruth.

"Transportation was a key one for me, just because our area needs some improvement and I want to help in that area," Buchheit-Courtway said. "We want to get the Delta Queen with the ports in the Kimmswick area and Herculaneum is on the Mississippi, too."

She said the company that owns the Delta Queen paddle boat wants to restore it and offer overnight and day excursions on the Mississippi.

Rural Community Development is an agriculture-based committee, she said.

"Last week, we heard a bill on a new nutrition program they're trying to introduce. They already have vouchers for seniors to use at farmer's markets, but these vouchers would also be for recipients of the WIC program. We heard something about cottage industries that make baked goods in their home and sell them. We heard some legislation on Amish buggies, requiring them to have a little more on them so that they're less vulnerable to accidents. It's a bit of a mix, the bills we're hearing. It's very interesting."

The 115th District includes parts of Jefferson, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties. Buchheit-Courtway was newly elected to the office in November.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

