Buchheit-Courtway to serve as vice chair of health policy committee

State Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, R-Festus, is one of a few first-term legislators selected by House Speaker Rob Vescovo to serve as a vice chair on a committee, namely the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee for the 1001 General Assembly.
The former Mercy Hospital health care worker said she intends to use her experience to help guide the actions of the committee as it considers new health care policy. Her biography online lists her former work with Mercy in medical records. She was given the healthcare system’s Dignity Award for 2019-20.
The Committee on Health and Mental Health Policy considers bills relating to Missourians’ health care, including mental health, the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Mental Health. The committee also considers matters related to Medicaid.
As vice chair of the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee, Buchheit-Courtway is expected to help the chair preside over committee hearings and will play a key role in ensuring the legislative vetted by the committee is drafted accurately. Mike Stephens, R-128th District, chairs the committee.
In a release from Jefferson City, Buchheit-Courtway said she was looking forward to committee work.
"I want to thank Speaker Vescovo for having faith in me as a new legislator to help lead such an important committee. I have spent many years of my life working in the healthcare field and I feel I have a valuable perspective to share with my committee members,” she said. “I'm confident we can work together to create legislation that will make healthcare more affordable and accessible for Missourians."
Recently, Buchheit-Courtway’s committee heard testimony from Dr. Randall Williams, director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, regarding the state’s roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Buchheit-Courtway, along with other legislators, expressed concern for vulnerable populations who might be passed over for the vaccine, and asked what she should tell her constituents who live in rural areas.
“They’re feeling like they’re being forgotten,” she was quoted as saying.
Reportedly, Missouri health officials explained why the larger populations were being addressed first, and pledged to try harder to reach such potentially-underserved populations as home healthcare workers, the homeless and the aged.
"As far as the vaccines, they're giving them to hospitals and centers who can administer to 5,000 a week, and obviously in our smaller communities we can't do 5,000 a week," she said, adding that while the recent mass-vaccine event in Farmington was successful, people are still wondering how to sign up or pre-register.
Additionally, she said, they're wondering whether they can get vaccines in counties and cities other than their own. "I'm here to fight for my people, but it's going to take awhile to get everyone vaccinated who wants it, unfortunately."
Buchheit-Courtway was also selected by House Speaker Vescovo to serve as a member of the House Rural Community Development Committee and the House Transportation Committee, chaired by fellow Jefferson County legislator Becky Ruth.
"Transportation was a key one for me, just because our area needs some improvement and I want to help in that area," Buchheit-Courtway said. "We want to get the Delta Queen with the ports in the Kimmswick area and Herculaneum is on the Mississippi, too."
She said the company that owns the Delta Queen paddle boat wants to restore it and offer overnight and day excursions on the Mississippi.
Rural Community Development is an agriculture-based committee, she said.
"Last week, we heard a bill on a new nutrition program they're trying to introduce. They already have vouchers for seniors to use at farmer's markets, but these vouchers would also be for recipients of the WIC program. We heard something about cottage industries that make baked goods in their home and sell them. We heard some legislation on Amish buggies, requiring them to have a little more on them so that they're less vulnerable to accidents. It's a bit of a mix, the bills we're hearing. It's very interesting."
The 115th District includes parts of Jefferson, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties. Buchheit-Courtway was newly elected to the office in November.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.