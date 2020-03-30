Buckley runs for SFC commission

A local business owner has filed as a Republican in the August primary for commissioner.
Kary Buckley, 62, will be running for St. Francois County Associate Commissioner/District 1. He will be running against incumbent Gay Wilkinson and Jesse James Rupp.
The Farmington native has been married to Kim Buckley for 35 years. They have a son, Kolby, and a daughter, Kristen (deceased). Buckley has been owner and operator of Buckley Towing for 30 years. Because of his business, Buckley says he has a very good working knowledge of the county and its citizens.
“I’ve worked with the ambulance, fire, sheriff’s department, troopers, and the county,” he said. “They’ve been good to me. I’ve always treated them fair, I don’t overcharge. I am experienced in budgeting, planning, construction and equipment maintenance.”
Buckley attended Farmington High School and Mineral Area College. He was a member of the original Backstoppers organization, formerly served on the 911 Citizen’s Advisory Committee and coached youth football. He is a member of the board of First State Community Bank.
According to Buckley, he is not running for office to criticize any of the county’s current leaders, he is just wanting to give back to a county that has taken care of him.
“I think the ones in there have done well, I’ve drove these roads, they’ve improved the roads and their equipment,” he said. “I want to keep it as it is and look to the future.
"I think I can oversee it and help. As far as the county, I know everybody. The county has done well, I’m not going to cut any of those guys up. They’ve been good.”
Buckley says he is ready to work with anyone to continue good governance of St. Francois County.
“You can’t do it by yourself, everybody’s got to agree to it,” he said. “I think I would be great at overseeing the way into the future.
“I’m not always for the 'big guy,'” he said. “The little man, I was one of them, worked hard, I don’t think I’m any better than anybody else. I’ll be honest with you, I’m pretty simple, I’m a hard worker. If the people call, I know a lot of people, they took care of me, I’ll come back and take care of them.”
Tuesday marks the last day to file for county and state races.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
