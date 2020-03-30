Buckley runs for SFC commission

A local business owner has filed as a Republican in the August primary for commissioner.

Kary Buckley, 62, will be running for St. Francois County Associate Commissioner/District 1. He will be running against incumbent Gay Wilkinson and Jesse James Rupp.

The Farmington native has been married to Kim Buckley for 35 years. They have a son, Kolby, and a daughter, Kristen (deceased). Buckley has been owner and operator of Buckley Towing for 30 years. Because of his business, Buckley says he has a very good working knowledge of the county and its citizens.

“I’ve worked with the ambulance, fire, sheriff’s department, troopers, and the county,” he said. “They’ve been good to me. I’ve always treated them fair, I don’t overcharge. I am experienced in budgeting, planning, construction and equipment maintenance.”

Buckley attended Farmington High School and Mineral Area College. He was a member of the original Backstoppers organization, formerly served on the 911 Citizen’s Advisory Committee and coached youth football. He is a member of the board of First State Community Bank.

According to Buckley, he is not running for office to criticize any of the county’s current leaders, he is just wanting to give back to a county that has taken care of him.