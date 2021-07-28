Busy month for demolition crews in Fredericktown

Fredericktown residents may have seen several buildings being demolished over the last few weeks, two by city crews.

The first to come down was a multi-family home on Park Drive. This property was purchased by the city with funds from Prop P and was removed to make way for the upcoming public safety facility.

"With that building coming down it completed the whole block," Building Inspector Jeff Farmer said. "The fire department was even able to have some training events in the building before it was demolished. We did search and rescue, ventilation and all the usual training we would do in order to get the most out of the building before it was destroyed."

The second building the city brought down was on 133 S. Mine La Motte. This home, also known as the blue building, had experienced a fire in 2012 and has since been condemned.

"We couldn't take it down because it was so close to the other building that there was a fear of damaging it in the process," Farmer said. "Well that building, the Tinnin building, suffered from a fire earlier this year and suffered sever damage."