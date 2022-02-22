Candidates file for August primary

The first day filings for the August Primary election began Tuesday with several candidates looking to get their name first on the St. Francois and Madison county ballots.

In St. Francois County, all candidates have filed as Republicans.

For Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Harold Gallaher is seeking another term.

For County Auditor, incumbent Louie Seiberlich has filed.

For County Clerk, incumbent Kevin Engler filed.

For Prosecuting Attorney, incumbent Melissa Gilliam has filed.

For Recorder of Deeds, incumbent Jay Graf has filed.

Angie Usery has filed for St. Francois County Collector.

Kristina Bone and Elaine Easter have filed for Circuit Clerk.

For Associate Circuit Judge Division III, Brice Sechrest has filed for election for the position to which he was recently appointed.

For Associate Circuit Judge Division IV, incumbent Pat King and Julie McCarver have filed for the position.

In Madison County, the primary includes Associate Judge 24th Circuit, Prosecuting Attorney, Presiding Commissioner, Circuit Clerk, Treasurer, Recorder of Deeds, Collector and Clerk of County Commission.

For Associate Judge 24th Circuit, Daniel P. Fall filed in the Republican primary.

For Prosecuting Attorney, incumbent M. Dwight Robbins filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green and Jim Thompson have filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Circuit Clerk, incumbent Tenia Hermann filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Treasurer, incumbent Jessica D. Stevens filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Recorder of Deeds, incumbent Saundra Ivison filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Collector, Sarah B. Garcia filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Clerk of County Commission, incumbent Donal Firebaugh filed in the Democratic primary.

State filings were also collected.

For the U.S. Senate seat, a number of candidates have filed for both parties. Republican candidates are Mark McCloskey, Eric Greitens, Hartford Tunnell, Deshon Porter, Dave Sims, Patrick A Lewis, Billy Long, Eric Schmitt, Vicky Hartzler, C.W. Gardner, Robert Allen, Dave Schatz, Bernie Mowinski, Dennis Lee Chilton and Eric McElroy. Democratic candidates are Gena Ross, Lewis Rolen, Spencer Toder, Carla Coffee Wright, Lucas Kunce, Scott Sifton, Josh Shipp and Jewel Kelly.

For State Auditor, David Gregory and Scott Fitzpatrick have filed as Republicans and Alan Green has filed as a Democrat.

For U.S. Representative-District 8, two Republicans have filed, Jacob Turner and incumbent Jason Smith.

For State Representative-District 115, incumbent Republican Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway has filed for reelection.

For State Representative-District 116, incumbent Republican Dale Wright has filed for reelection.

For State Representative-District 117, incumbent Republican Mike Henderson has filed for reelection.

For State Representative-District 144, incumbent Republican Chris Dinkins has filed for reelection.

For State Representative-District 145, incumbent Republican Rick Francis has filed for reelection.

Mark Marberry
Reporter