CASA of the Parkland awarded $32,500 grant

"The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, US Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2019, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $7 million in federal grants."

For those unfamiliar with the program, here’s a little information about CASA of the Parkland:

While CASA of the Parkland’s office is located nearby the county courthouse in Farmington, it serves children in four counties in the region. Its mission is to recruit, train, and support community volunteers who assist the court in protecting the best interests of abused and neglected children in the 24th Judicial Circuit, including Madison, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington counties.

CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for children’s best interests. They stay with each case until it is closed, and the child is in a safe, permanent home. They serve children from birth through the age of 18.

Their volunteers work with legal and child welfare professionals, educators, and service providers to ensure that judges have all the information they need to make the most well-informed decisions for each child.

CASA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children. To find out more about CASA, visit www.casaoftheparkland.org or follow us on Facebook at CASA of the Parkland. Additional information can be found at www.nationalcasagal.org.

