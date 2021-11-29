 Skip to main content
CASA of the Parkland holds Festival of Trees

Festival of Trees

CASA of the Parkland held its second annual Festival of Trees fundraiser Friday and Saturday at the Centene Center in Farmington. CASA provided the trees and various businesses and organizations provided the decorations or created gingerbread houses which were sold at a silent auction. See more photos at dailyjournalonline.com/gallery

CASA of the Parkland held its second annual Festival of Trees fundraiser Friday and Saturday at the Centene Center in Farmington.

CASA provided the trees and various businesses and organizations provided the decorations or created gingerbread houses which were sold at a silent auction.

All of the proceeds go directly to CASA of the Parkland, which gives local children in foster care that have been abused or neglected a voice in court, at school and in the community by helping recruit and provide support to CASA volunteers. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate.

