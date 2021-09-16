Census figures show Farmington growth

The city of Farmington’s Development Services Director Tim Porter did some number crunching after the U.S. Census Bureau’s numbers came out and recently presented a report to the city council about the city’s growth over the past 10 years.

“Our April 1, 2020 population is 18,217,” he said. “In 2010, our population was 16,240. It’s about a 12% change in population. We are the 46th largest city in Missouri.

"There are roughly 1,000 cities that are counted. We’ve grown a lot since 1870, when we were around 400 people. We really experience big growth from around 1980 to 1990 that coincided with Maple Valley development, Walmart expansion and the opening of the prison.

“In the region, we are near the top in terms of percentage change of positive growth. Ste. Genevieve and Jackson are two that have grown ahead of us in terms of their rate. Some of the other towns haven’t fared so well. Park Hills and Desloge have had a net negative population, which is unfortunate. We would like to see the entire region flourish and grow at a good positive rate.”

Porter said that in cities greater than 10,000 people, Farmington is 18th in terms of population change percentage. With the exception of Branson, the 17 cities ranked above Farmington in percentage growth are part of a metropolitan statistical area.