Central seeks voter approval for no-tax increase bond issue

The Central R-3 School District will seek voter approval for Proposition SAFE (Students Are First Everyday), a no-tax-increase bond issue, on June 2.
If approved, the district would borrow $6 million to improve district facilities without increasing the current property tax levy within the school district.
Central Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian said the improvements' primary focus is campus safety.
If passed, part of the plan is to build and furnish a stand-alone tornado safe room to house the weight room, boys' and girls' locker rooms, wrestling practice area, and bathrooms.
The board wants to convert the current high school weight room into two additional classrooms to accommodate projected enrollment increases. High school enrollment is 602 students, with projections of 670 students in 2024. Administrators say more students will require more space.
“These items are consistent with our long-range facility plans for the district,” McMillian said. “Constructing the stand-alone building as a safe room is something that came about this year through discussions with our architect.”
The district does not currently have a safe room on any campus. School officials said the safe room will not only provide for the safety of students during the school day, but will also be made available to the community after hours in times of tornado warnings.
McMillian has mentioned in previous board meetings that the high school’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system requires upgrades. He explained the current systems are more than 20 years old, and contractors have advised the school to replace the old units.
“We are adding HVAC to the current plans and putting an approach in place to upgrade HVAC throughout the district in future bond issues,” the superintendent said. “Luckily, the district is in a position to run this as a no-tax-increase bond issue to assist with the facility needs, in particular, the additional classroom space needed as high enrollments shift from the middle school to high school.”
Some safety improvements to all facilities in the district will include camera upgrades and “Knox boxes,” — which provide first responders with access to buildings. “U-hooks” will also be installed on all classroom doors, helping secure classroom entries if an intruder enters one of the schools.
Once the priortity repairs and facility upgrades are made — and to the extent funds are available — parking lot improvements at all campuses would be completed.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
