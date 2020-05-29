Central seeks voter approval for no-tax increase bond issue

McMillian has mentioned in previous board meetings that the high school’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system requires upgrades. He explained the current systems are more than 20 years old, and contractors have advised the school to replace the old units.

“We are adding HVAC to the current plans and putting an approach in place to upgrade HVAC throughout the district in future bond issues,” the superintendent said. “Luckily, the district is in a position to run this as a no-tax-increase bond issue to assist with the facility needs, in particular, the additional classroom space needed as high enrollments shift from the middle school to high school.”

Some safety improvements to all facilities in the district will include camera upgrades and “Knox boxes,” — which provide first responders with access to buildings. “U-hooks” will also be installed on all classroom doors, helping secure classroom entries if an intruder enters one of the schools.

Once the priortity repairs and facility upgrades are made — and to the extent funds are available — parking lot improvements at all campuses would be completed.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

