Chester Bridge repairs begin

The Missouri Department of Transportation began repairs on the Missouri Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River (Chester Bridge) Tuesday. MoDOT crews will reduce the bridge to one lane, utilizing a temporary signal to guide traffic through the work zone.

The bridge is currently load posted at 25 tons based on its most recent bridge inspection.

Weather permitting, work began Tuesday and will continue until all necessary repairs are complete.

“We understand the 25-ton load posting will have an impact on area businesses as well as agricultural traffic,” said District Engineer Mark Croarkin on Tuesday. “In hopes of mitigating this inconvenience, our team worked on plans over the holiday weekend and crews are beginning repairs today.”

Croarkin explained bridge crews and equipment from Jefferson City, St. Louis and the Southeast District are onsite to begin work immediately. Additional details regarding timelines for repairs will be released soon.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

