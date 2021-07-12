Children linger in Missouri’s foster care system as frontline caseworker positions sit vacant

Overall, there was 26% turnover reported in 2020. A sense of staffing levels has been hard to come by. The state hasn’t provided clear employment data by region to the Post-Dispatch, despite a Sunshine request for the information. State legislators, who have been investigating the Children’s Division through the Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight, recently received data indicating the agency isn’t keeping up with the speed of the revolving door.

As of May 4, 2021, one in five frontline positions allocated to judicial circuits statewide — mainly investigators and caseworkers — sat empty, or 317 out of 1,506 positions, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of the data.

Of the 46 judicial circuits, a third of them had less than 75% of their frontline Children’s Division positions filled. Nearly one in three positions in each of the three circuits that cover St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County were vacant. In the 12th Circuit, covering Warren and Montgomery counties, 42% of positions were unfilled. Two other circuits — the 14th Circuit, comprised of Howard and Randolph counties, and the 42nd Circuit, where Shearin worked — tied for worst, with 53% of positions unfilled.