Children linger in Missouri’s foster care system as frontline caseworker positions sit vacant

IRONTON, Mo. — When Tonya Shearin showed up for her first day as a frontline worker in Missouri’s foster care system, she was driving a brand-new SUV. She said her demeanor was reserved and naïve, like the character Sandy in the movie Grease.
Four-and-a-half years later, with 170,000 miles on the SUV and numerous stories of childhood trauma weighing on her soul, she’d grown into a no-nonsense leader who got things done. But she was exhausted, missed being present with her own family.
“That job does nothing but steal from your mental health,” she said.
Shearin, 38, who left in April, lasted much longer than most at the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
She’d seen about 15 employees leave soon after they started in the 42nd Judicial Circuit, which covers remote Iron, Crawford, Reynolds, Wayne and Dent counties.
“Some people thought they were going to come in and save the world,” she said. “You can’t. The best-case scenario is you can bring a child into safety.”
Frontline workers are supposed to bring stability to children and parents. They investigate abuse and neglect. They decide when to step in. If a formal allegation is filed, they provide case management to get the matter through court as soon as possible so the children don’t linger in foster care.
Reunification is the goal, but each case is complex and challenging. Fewer staff means more caseloads for those who remain. Emergencies take precedence over keeping up on myriad follow-up services that help families stay together or mend.
“There is no good social work being done whenever you are stretched so thin,” Shearin said. “It’s more of a disservice to the families and the children.”
When she left, she said, it was common for caseworkers to have at least 30 cases, sometimes much more.
Rebecca Woelfel, spokeswoman for the Children’s Division, said by email that the caseload standard is 15. She steered the Post-Dispatch to a report that shows monthly caseload totals by county, but she refused to provide the range of caseloads per caseworker. She said by email the data is kept at “the local level to manage staffing and for supervision decisions only.”
While the Children’s Division remains guarded and doesn’t do interviews, it’s clear that the 2,000-person agency is struggling. There have been eight directors in the past decade. Last summer, Children’s Division was hit by budget cuts that targeted middle managers and caused upheaval among staff. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, recently vetoed a pay raise for frontline workers that had been supported by the Legislature. The starting salary for caseworkers is about $32,000 a year, according to the state job’s website.
Overall, there was 26% turnover reported in 2020. A sense of staffing levels has been hard to come by. The state hasn’t provided clear employment data by region to the Post-Dispatch, despite a Sunshine request for the information. State legislators, who have been investigating the Children’s Division through the Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight, recently received data indicating the agency isn’t keeping up with the speed of the revolving door.
As of May 4, 2021, one in five frontline positions allocated to judicial circuits statewide — mainly investigators and caseworkers — sat empty, or 317 out of 1,506 positions, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of the data.
Of the 46 judicial circuits, a third of them had less than 75% of their frontline Children’s Division positions filled. Nearly one in three positions in each of the three circuits that cover St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County were vacant. In the 12th Circuit, covering Warren and Montgomery counties, 42% of positions were unfilled. Two other circuits — the 14th Circuit, comprised of Howard and Randolph counties, and the 42nd Circuit, where Shearin worked — tied for worst, with 53% of positions unfilled.
With its five rural counties, the 42nd Circuit is one of the largest geographically in the state. In Crawford County alone, there are typically about 170 to 230 cases, including those in and out of court, an official said. Historically, there have been five or six Children’s Division caseworkers to handle them. At one point in recent months, Children’s Division was down to two caseworkers there. This spring, caseworkers from nearby circuits stepped in to assist.
Benjamin Thompson, juvenile judge for the 42nd Circuit, said the vacancies are “cause for concern.”
“Children’s Division frontline workers are key to the administration of services to Children and Families,” Thompson said by email. “Any delay in the delivery of those services has the potential to delay permanency for children under the jurisdiction of the court.
"The impact of the vacancies has caused some delay. But I believe the Division is taking action to mitigate the effects which, at least temporarily, seem to be working — although certainly not practical as a long term solution. Soon, the Children’s Division will have to fill those positions.”
‘Hovering in limbo’
Vacancies bring challenges, so does turnover. Once a new caseworker is hired, they must be brought up to speed on the case.
“The clock doesn’t completely reset, but a lot of times in reality it does,” said Kari Lane, program director of Abundant Blessings, a charity in Rolla that provides resources for foster parents in south-central Missouri. “That kid can end up hovering in limbo while they are trying to get the parent to take advantage of the services offered.”
Jordan Aguilar said she had three or four different caseworkers while she was in foster care. With each new caseworker, she relived trauma by telling her story again and she struggled to maintain trust in the state system.
“Some really tried,” said Aguilar, 26, of St. Clair. “All in all, you had to fight them from thinking that you are just a kid in care. We weren’t put there because we are bad people.
"We were put there because of a bad circumstance that was out of our control. We shouldn’t have to advocate for ourselves as kids. We are supposed to have adults in our lives to advocate for us.”
After five years, there was no resolution in her case. Aguilar, who bounced around between placements, aged out of foster care in 2016.
Not enough time
Former Children’s Division employees, as well as officials still involved in foster care, said high caseloads and employee turnover worsen outcomes because there isn’t enough time to provide services. The struggle comes as the number of children in state care has risen more than 70% in some regions of the state in the past decade.
Among their many tasks, caseworkers are supposed to find “family centered services” as an alternative to bringing a child into care. If that doesn’t work, and an allegation of abuse or neglect is formally filed against the parents, they testify on the status of each case and try to set up drug and mental health treatment, parenting classes and other resources so parental rights aren’t terminated.
The parents often struggle with depression and shame.
One former caseworker in the 42nd Circuit who didn’t want to be named said nine out of 10 parents won’t follow through on their appointments unless a caseworker leads them to the door, which isn’t possible with high caseloads. When she quit last year, she said, she was doing the work of three and suffering her own mental breakdown from being run ragged.
Shearin was more conservative in her estimate. She said seven out of 10 wouldn’t follow through, partly because there are limited resources in the circuit.
Shearin found a new job but stays in the loop with her old team.
“My heart is still there on some days, mostly with the workers because I know the stress they are dealing with,” she said.
For Megan Turner, of Viburnum, management was the roughest part of being a child abuse and neglect investigator in the 42nd Judicial Circuit.
“My supervisor was horrible, and I felt like she targeted me,” said Turner, 36. “Not professional at all.”
Turner said she quickly regretted leaving the Department of Corrections for Children’s Division.
“You risk your life every day,” she said. “You don’t know what you are going to walk into. I walked into a meth lab. There were knives and other stuff lying on the coffee table. A one-year-old baby in there had gotten ahold of some of the meth.”