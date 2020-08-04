City council nixes Dollar General

Controversy over the possible rezoning of property to allow for construction of a Dollar General Store on H Highway continued early last week at the Farmington City Council meeting held at Long Memorial Hall.
During the meeting several residents spoke in favor of and against the proposed ordinance. A resident of Stone Mountain Drive expressed her concerns.
“Ask yourself if you would want the city to rezone your residential area,” she said. “The Dollar General would not be the only concern. It would be open to any number of commercial businesses. …Now, probably most importantly, crossing the highway no matter what the speed limit is should be a major concern.
"…This would be across the road from where many children reside, and would be extremely dangerous. Someone’s child, or an adult for that matter, is going to get hit and seriously injured or killed. Therefore, we feel that this is the wrong place to rezone this to include commercial.”
A resident of Buck Mountain Drive raised his concern about differences in proposals given from one group to another.
Ray Chappelle, HOA president of Cherry Creek Development, voiced his support in favor of allowing the Dollar General to be built on the property.
“As I represent 52 homeowners and families at Cherry Creek, they’re all in favor of having the Dollar General Store,” he said. “Where we live out there, there is no shopping or anything, it is highly residential, we understand that. But, with Mr. Braxton going to build another 120 apartments across the street from where he is now, that’s really going to increase the traffic much more than having a Dollar General Store.
"We would really like to have it rezoned and have the store and have some type of shopping on the south end of Farmington. …You stop and think about not just the congestion of having another 120 apartments there with that traffic, but you’re also going to have that much more wear and tear on our roads.”
Danny Heberlie, whose company is developing the adjacent Mountain View Subdivision, spoke to the residents that were present, noting their opposition to the change. He explained that it would potentially make the last phase of his development difficult to finish with the store butting up to the property.
Steve Johns, developer of the property, clarified Dollar General’s position on the issue.
“…It’s going out there regardless,” he said. “You can have control over it, or it can be put in place out of city limits. I think what we are proposing is a lot better. …As far as property values, I would much rather have what we are putting in there than 166 apartments. We are lowering the amount of people out there by a third. To me it’s kind of a no-brainer. I understand, people don’t want anything in their back yard, but it’s going to happen eventually.”
Aaron McDowell, a developer for Dollar General, said a store will eventually go in, even if it has to be constructed at another nearby location.
“Dollar General wants it,” he said. “They told us to pursue other options if this doesn’t pass. It’s going to happen, whether we as a developing group get it done, or another development group that’s not so hometown-kind to the area, they’ll get it done as well.”
In response to a question asking about other locations also under consideration for the store, he said he couldn't disclose them at this time.
“Let’s just say that there’s a lot of unincorporated area to the left on Highway H as you go out of town — all the way out to Braxton’s subdivision.”
When the ordinance came to a vote, Ward IV Councilman Tom Joyce spoke at length about his opposition to the change in zoning.
“I’ve been sympathetic to both sides,” he said. “…But the vast majority of folks from my ward that have contacted me are clearly opposed to commercial development out there. When it comes time for me to vote, I will vote with them.”
In the end, both ordinances related to modifying the plat and changing the zoning of the property to allow for construction of the Dollar General Store failed.
After the meeting, City Administrator Greg Beavers explained the city’s position on the issue and also addressed the probable eventual outcome of building the store in the area.
“The city limits out on H Highway is a bit juxtaposed — properties in, properties out," he said. "You can put a Dollar General or any kind of development in very near proximity to where this proposal was and have it outside the city limits. Most of the property on the east side of H Highway, north of those apartments, is outside the city all the way to Old Fredericktown Road.
“I think the folks that were opposed to it made their voices heard. They contacted the council behind the scenes, as did the developer. There was quite a bit of communication between the council meetings on a lot of different levels to the council to make the best decision for the area. It’s hard to criticize that.”
In other business, the council passed a resolution allowing the appointment of Harry Peterson to the unexpired term vacated by the resignation of Dennis Robinson who is moving with his wife to another part of the state to live closer to family.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
