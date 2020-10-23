City council reviews property requests

Bonne Terre City Council approved the date for the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, reviewed infrastructural projects and made decisions on three separate, private improvement projects.

The council agreed to schedule a public hearing on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., before the next city council meeting, regarding Eric Mabery’s request to combine 301 and 303 Hill St. into a single address of 303 Hill. The Planning and Zoning Committee had unanimously agreed to pass the request along to the council for consideration.

City Administrator Shawn Kay explained that 301 Hill St. had been a derelict property which the owner sold to Mabery at 303 Hill St., and Mabery would like to build a detached garage on the cleared property, which once featured an old house.

Alderman Erik Schonhardt said he had misgivings about the request since he had heard the garage would be 32 feet by 48 feet, “and that’s bigger than most houses in the neighborhood.” Other members of the council agreed it needed to be considered, so they scheduled the public hearing before next month's council meeting.