City, county leaders talk about progress

On Monday, community leaders in St. Francois County gathered at Mineral Area College for the annual State of the County Address where the college president, city mayors and County Commissioner Harold Gallaher spoke about upcoming projects.

Dr. Joe Gilgour, president of MAC, began the program by thanking everyone for attending and giving updates on the institution.

“At MAC for the last couple of years it’s been an understatement to say that we’ve had a rough couple of years,” he said. “Of all the community colleges and universities in the state of Missouri, MAC was hit the worst. When I arrived here in 2019, we had been on a steady enrollment decline for the last four-five years.

"Our financial state was not real great, we kind of just got by as far as reserves go. COVID hit and we got significant budget cuts from the state."

Gilgour said in 2020, the budget was cut by about $1.5 million. “We had to make some really tough decisions immediately. We had to eliminate our theater program.”

Recognizing Bob Monks for founding the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, Gilgour stated that the arts are still alive and well in the community.

Gilgour then listed the additions coming to MAC in the trades. Two buildings will house welding and HVAC training classes.

“You will see a new road cut in and empty ground back there,” he said. “That is going to be home to an 80,000-square feet technical training facility opening in the fall of 2023. It will have fiber-optic programming and installation, machine tools, construction management, industrial electrical maintenance.”

Also mentioned by Gilgour is the coming addition of a turf soccer field.

Extending the service region of MAC, Gilgour officially announced taking over Cape Girardeau County, bringing in another 80,000 residents that the college is able to recruit from. Gilgour ended his presentation noting that Sept. 5 will mark the 100th year of Mineral Area College.

Bonne Terre

Bonne Terre Mayor Brandon Hubbard spoke about how his city is progressing. In 2021, the city had lighting installed at the airport, replaced four box culverts, and completely rebuilt Dover Street.

“We received a library grant for a hotspot and chromebook loan,” he said. “We transitioned over to the Show Me Courts system.”

Hubbard then said that they extended Industrial Drive to add more lots in the industrial park and that one of the lots is in the process of being sold.

For 2022, Bonne Terre will be replacing a fishing dock at the city lake. A part of the path around the lake will also be updated to concrete. The city also installed generators at the wastewater treatment plants.

Hubbard said that the city is applying for a CDBG grant to resurface several city streets. The city is also trying to get the water systems upgraded before repaving the streets.

“We are excited to work with the county on the Berry Road Bridge Project,” he said.

The city is also going to try to pass a Proposition 1 on the April ballot to increase police pay and upgrade equipment for the police and fire departments.

Desloge

The next speaker was Desloge Mayor David Shaw giving a status report on his city.

“The first major project we’ve done is the Desloge Drive Project,” he said. “The sidewalks were in pretty bad shape and parking need some help. We were also were able to eliminate many of the utility poles which gives a lot cleaner look when you are looking down the street.”

Shaw said that Desloge now charges for trash pickup. He then explained that the city has purchased some equipment including a skid steer, a dump truck for the water department and a tanker truck for the fire department.

“Last year we got officer Jakx,” he said. “He’s a friendly dog, but a serious dog and he has 100% rating for finding paraphernalia.”

Shaw said they also did a similar project on part of State Street as they did on Desloge Drive. “We completed that in November at a cost of about $1.9 million.”

Shaw also said they are making some serious changes in the way they are handling stormwater and wastewater. Before working on State Street, Desloge had the existing wastewater lines coated with a new lining.

Future plans include repairing Jackson Street, a stormwater project on Roosevelt Street and replacing some water lines in the Cantwell area.

“We have some residents still on wells and septic systems,” Shaw said. “We are hoping to finalize and get everybody on the public systems before too much longer. Along the outer road on the other side of Hwy. 67, we are hoping to put sewer lines out there to help with development.”

Shaw is also looking at finishing the second phase of the State Street Project in the near future. The city is also looking at a preliminary design for a joint police and fire building. Another project on the agenda is the replacement of the city swimming pool.

Farmington

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe briefly spoke and introduced City Administrator Greg Beavers who spoke about the city’s projects.

“Our Civic Center took a hit during COVID, we lost some members, but they’re slowly coming back, there’s roughly 500,” he said. “We do have a Popeyes coming to Farmington!”

Beavers started out speaking about the population growth of Farmington in the last several years.

“From 2010 until today has grown by about 22% in population and that is after we reduce the institutionalized population by about 500 people at Farmington Correctional Center,” he said. “With that, we are experiencing problems with growth. The ones that are frustrating to us are the third-party utility that violate our streets and make progress hard to keep up with.”

The city has about 200 residential plots currently under development in the city and over 300 apartments currently being developed.

Beavers spoke about commercial development property on the west side of US 67. “We have been in conversations very recently about commercial developers that are wanting to open that property up.”

Farmington is nearing capacity for development for its current industrial park. Beavers said that they are looking at another option to expand.

“We are going to be looking at where the opportunities exist for us to put in a nice, large industrial park,” he said. “Most opportunities are looking for 100-plus acres super-sized. They want access to rail and a lot of things we just don’t have.”

Beavers spoke about the recent passage of a sales tax for public safety. “We’re adding five new officers to our police force and eight new firemen to our fire department.”

The passage of the local option use tax on internet sales tax last year was also a positive for Beavers. “We think it is important strategically because business has changed. Now everybody orders stuff from their house. It puts an increasing burden on the brick and mortar businesses.”

Homelessness in Farmington is a big problem that the city is trying to address.

“This past year Sharo Shirshekan was very generous in paying for the renovations for a homeless shelter (at the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center),” Beavers said. “It’s a problem unique to Farmington because we have the county jail. If you arrest someone from another part of the county and book them and turn them loose, they walk out in Farmington.”

Beavers praised the work that East Missouri Action Agency is doing to alleviate the homelessness issue in the area.

According to Beavers, Farmington is financially strong with a debt burden at about 5% of assessed valuation.

“Coming up in 2023, we are going to be asking for an extension of a half-cent capital improvement sales tax,” he said. “We are outgrowing a lot of our facilities.”

Park Hills

Park Hills Mayor John Clark rounded out the municipal reports with how his city is faring.

“I believe we in Park Hills are in a transitional period,” he said. “We are enjoyed a renewed interest in our community and are seeing positive things happen in the areas of commercial interests and new residential development. In some of the older areas in town, we are working to revitalize some of those by attacking derelict properties and having a real push to clean up our neighborhoods.

“One of the areas I’m most proud of right now is the rebirth of our downtown area. It’s being repurposed and reused.”

Clark said that Park Hills is also seeing interest in development in the fairgrounds area.

“Through our partnership recently with Missouri State Parks in the opening of the Donnelly-LaMear Trailhead, we’re seeing the number of off-road users at that site,” he said. “We are hopeful that this new destination will spur other commercial, residential and recreational development in the area.”

Park Hills made the decision to close the swimming pool in Columbia Park after 63 years of use. The city has a bond issue in the April election to fund replacing the pool.

Clark also spoke about the closing of the Piramal Glass Factory and the expansion of MOCAP. He ended his presentation on an optimistic note for Park Hills and the surrounding area.

“On Jan 1, 2022 Park Hills was 28 years old,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy battle to merge what was four separate communities that was done back in 1994.

"We have seen our ups and downs and I’m sure we will see more, but I truly believe we are making progress. Most of the time it’s a lot slower than we would like, but we are getting there. We are proud to be part of the St. Francois County region. Each community represented here today, we all have our heritage; we don’t want to lose sight of that. But our unified goals as a region should be to build on that heritage and provide a better community for tomorrow.”

St. Francois County

Gallaher then took to the podium to give the main address by giving a detailed look at St. Francois County.

“We are at about the 200-county employee mark,” he said. “There are a great many other people that work in our building, circuit employees, so we have to provide office space for them. We have about 156,000-square feet of county-owned buildings.

“Sales tax income — not the rate — has grown about 24% in the last 10 years. The annual budget is approximately $31 million. It’s a wild number to try to catch. You write a great big check to the county, but only a small percentage of that stays with the county. Probably 80% of that goes to the local schools and 8-9% goes to Mineral Area College. We are accused of getting all of your money, but we are not.”

Gallaher had a slide that shows the St. Francois County population at 66,922 based on the 2020 census with an area of 455 square miles with a total assessed valuation of more than $900 million.

“The commission has added the morgue, Emergency Management director, Floodplain Management director, IT Department and Human Resources director since I have been here,” he said. “Before, the commission was only in charge of road and bridge and maintenance.”

According to Gallaher, he had great pride in the county having no debt.

Gallaher then spoke about the 24th Circuit Court district that comprises St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison and Washington counties. He pointed out that the public defenders from Iron, Reynolds and Wayne counties from 42nd Circuit use 24th Circuit offices.

“We have a bigger county they can work with and better offices,” he said. “We have to provide space for them.”

Gallaher then mentioned the North Salt Shed built just south of Bonne Terre on county property.

“It will hold up to 2,500 tons, previously we could only hold 300 tons,” he said. “During the time we needed salt, we were buying at the higher price. Now we can catch up and in the summer buy road salt at a cheaper price and fill this thing up.”

Road and Bridge projects were next in Gallaher’s report.

Planned paving projects for 2022:

District 1

Old Fredericktown Road, Possum Hollow to Hwy DD – 6.3 miles

Kollmeyer Road - 1.1 miles

Knob Lick Road – 4 miles

Old Coffman Road – 1.8 miles

Pendelton Road – 5.5 miles

District 2

Silver Springs Road – 1.8 miles

Coffman Road – 2 miles

“Paving costs about $70,000 a mile on a good year,” he said. “This year with the oil costs going up, it’s going to be a lot more than that.”

2022 striping projects:

Hillsboro Road – 10 miles

Busiek Road – 3.2 miles

Old Jackson Road – 3.2 miles

Kings School Road – 4.2 miles

Germania, House and St. Francois Road – 5.2 miles

Hildebrecht Road – 3.8 miles

Pimville Road – 1.3 miles

Buck Mountain Road – 7.7 miles

Old Bonne Terre Road – 1.9 miles

Vo-Tech Road – 1.1 miles

“Striping costs about $1,600 per mile,” he said. “We had some trouble last year with the striping, it didn’t stay down very well. They have revamped their plans this year and hopefully it will be better this year.”

For 2022, the department has budgeted two new major equipment items: A Western Star 4700 tandem dump truck for $180,000 and a John Deere 4x4 tractor with 10’ mower for $130,000.

2022 Bridge Projects:

Old Jackson Road bridge replacement using reclaimed beams

Berry Road Bridge in engineering and design phase. $2.9 million and $1.1 million in road repair and overlay

Old Fredericktown at Wolf Creek

Primrose low water (West) using reclaimed beams

Old Fredericktown low water using reclaimed beams currently being completed

“We do other jobs, as needed, on a routine basis,” Gallaher said. “We’re always looking at computers, equipment, methods and systems and trying to keep our facilities going, updated and expanded on a normal basis. We have 134 licensed vehicles in the county, plus all the equipment that doesn’t require licensing.”

Gallaher stated that the ARPA grant to St. Francois County was $13.055 million. To date, the county has spent $300,000 but is stopping all further expenditures until July to take advantage of potential matching grants from the state of Missouri.

Investments that are planned using ARPA funds:

New roof and updating HVAC systems at the jail

Adding new cells and security provisions at the jail

New office and safe facilities at the Road and Bridge department

New offices at the Juvenile Detention Center

New automotive maintenance building at the jail

Improve existing building space for added efficiency and more capacity

Install stand-by power generation at all buildings

Remodel the satellite building south of Bonne Terre

Gallaher then focused on the developments in the northern end of the county. He envisioned renovating the satellite building at the north barn. Plans are using some of the space for the sheriff’s deputies and road and bridge crews. Other uses would be a refueling station for county vehicles and archival record storage.

“It could be that some future collector have an office with two or three people up there so that the people at that end of the county can go in and pay their taxes there rather than coming to Farmington,” he said. “It could be the recorder of deeds or the assessor would put that in. It is up to that officeholder to make that determination.”

He then spoke about the planned construction of the Berry Road Bridge.

“I’m selling it to the state that we are providing them an 8-mile long outer road.”

Turning to the central part of the county, Gallaher stated that they plan to financially assist Leadwood with their water system.

“The Owl Creek Park (county park) is still progressing, it’s tied up with Fish and Wildlife right now,” he said.

The Dream Big Project, formerly Mineral Area Regional Medical Center, will work with addictions, mental issues and homelessness and already has $7 million in donations from private sources. The plan is for 270 employees when fully operational.

Turning to developments in the southern part of the county, Gallaher said that they plan to assist Bismarck with sewer system repairs.

Ending his presentation, Gallaher announced that two major quarries are planned in the county. Ground has been cleared near US 67 near the county line with Jefferson County for a major rock quarry. The second quarry is planned on Wolf Mountain near the intersection of Highway 221 and King School Road.

“My constant concerns are 10/10/10/10,” he said. “How will the decisions I make affect us 10 minutes from now, 10 days from now, 10 months from now and 10 years from now.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

