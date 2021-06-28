City, county update given at chamber luncheon

“They are drawing up a more realistic set of plans that are tailored to our needs,” she said. “We are going to have another meeting near the end of the month to hopefully look over the new set of drawings and get a cost analysis. With a little luck, we are still hoping to break ground on this project this year.”

The mayor talked about the water main replace projects on North Wood Avenue, Maple Court, and Westside Drive. The older lines will be replaced with new, 8-inch lines along with new hydrants and valves. When the project is complete, the city will do an asphalt overlay on the streets.

The electric department has been setting some poles around town as they are working on the voltage conversion project. This is an attempt to upgrade the old system from 2,400 to 7,200 volts. Part of this conversion is a line going from the Cap America substation to the cobalt mines office location on South Chamber Drive.

“The cobalt mines are progressing in cleanup of the original lead mine tailing piles and are running product through the plant,” Korokis said. “The plant they are currently using is running 24 hours at this time to separate minerals.”

The mayor also said plans have been submitted for an office building to be constructed at the corner of South Chamber Drive and East Marvin Street.