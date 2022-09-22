City discusses school zones

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met Monday night to discuss issues pertinent to the city, including amending the Parks and Recreation director job description and recognizing the employee of the quarter.

To start the meeting, Mayor David Shaw recognized Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard as the employee of the quarter. Being able to recognize people is one of the better experiences of being the mayor, according to Shaw.

Pilliard has worked for the city since 2019.

“Like I’ve said, we’ve got a lot of real fine folks in the city government,” said Shaw, “I think this gentleman right here is one of the best. He comes to work with a smile on his face, with an attitude of help, and he gets called out late at night and he always responds.

"He responds to our city, and sometimes he has to respond to other folks who may need his expertise. He never turns them down, he always gives us 110%. I think we’re very fortunate to have you working for the city of Desloge.”

After recognizing Pilliard, the board heard from citizens, including a resident asking why former City Administrator Dan Bryan was relieved of duties, saying she had heard various rumors about Bryan's departure. Shaw confirmed the reason of Bryan’s departure was not due to any criminal or immoral reasons.

The board also discussed an ordinance relating to school zones in the city, as well as speed regulations. The ordinance defines what a school zone is, saying a school zone is any school traffic safety zone clearly identifiable by use of a sign and/or flashing lights. A sign may indicate the times during which the school zone speed limit applies, and flashing lights indicate the school zone speed limit is in effect.

The ordinance also states when signs, with or without the warning flashing lights, have been erected to establish a school zone, the speed limit in school zones shall be effective on any day school is in session. School zones will be clearly identified by three options: a yellow, pentagon shaped sign to indicate a school crossing, a white sign to indicate to the driver the school zone speed limit, and the hours during which the school zone is active and/or a flashing light or lights to indicate a school zone is currently active.

The school zones are Oak Street from County Lane Drive to Lincoln Street, Locust Street from Lincoln Street to Wilson Street, Elm Street from Lincoln Street to State Street, Chestnut Street from Country Lane Drive to Cantwell Lane, Olive Street from Lincoln Street to School Street, Walnut Street from Country Lane Drive to Wilson Street, Ash Street from Desloge Drive to Grant Street, Evergreen Street from Grant Street to Harding Street, Cedar Street from Grant Street to Harding Street, Country Lane Drive from Walnut Street to Highway P, Waller Street from Walnut Street to Highway P, Parkside Street from Walnut Street to Highway P, Monroe Street from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street, Lincoln Street from Walnut Street to Cherry Lane, Grant Street from Cedar Street to Locust Street, Harding Street from Cedar Street to Locust Street, Roosevelt Street from Walnut Street to Locust Street, Madison Street from Walnut Street to Poplar Street, Wilson Street from Walnut Street to a dead end, the alley from the dead end of Wilson Street west to Madison Street, Harry Junior Street from Elm Street to a dead end, and Cantwell Lane from Elm Street to a cul-de-sac.

In other business, the board:

• Amended the Parks and Recreation director job description to include the Parks and Recreation Director to be supervisor of the library.

• Amended the ordinance related to the library, stating the librarian shall be the chief executive officer, as well as the administrative officer for the library and all personnel.

• Approved the purchase of two saws for the fire department for the total of $4,884, one for each truck.

• Discussed and approved the purchase of a new trash truck. Public Works Director Jason Harris stated the new truck will be like the previous 2018 truck. The price of the truck complete would be $203,000.

• Harris brought up two different options related to the trash service, and the board asked him to type up the two options and present it to the board.

• Approved the new Desloge Police Department Policy and Procedures bringing the city in line with state statues.