No residents attended the public hearing on Tuesday afternoon at Bonne Terre City Hall “setting the city tax levy” for 2019.
But that may have been because residents just voted in April to approve a set city tax rate.
City Administrator Shawn Kay explained to the city council gathered for the public hearing that he already questioned why the city had to have such a hearing when voters just passed the tax and set the tax rate.
“(The public hearing) is required by Missouri revised statutes,” he said.
Kay mentioned the state had messed up the tax rate and had it programmed higher. He said he changed it to the correct rate of 0.5701 cents of each $100 valuation and sent it back to the state with the correction.
In April, Bonne Terre residents voted to approve Proposition Number One, a property tax levied against real property within the city limits.
Of the 510 voters who voted in the April election, 355, or 69.1 percent, said "yes," while 155, 30.39 percent voted "no" to the tax. The proposal asked that a yearly tax be imposed on all real property in Bonne Terre to be set and assessed in the amount of 0.5701 cents of each $100 valuation.
Before the election, Kay hosted a number of town hall meetings to inform residents of what the tax meant and why it was needed.
Bonne Terre, he said, used to have a property tax in 1917 at .05 percent. It was eventually replaced by a sales tax, which officials back then thought would be more beneficial. However, that was at a time when downtown was flourishing.
Kay explained a property tax would help infrastructure and would let the city apply for more matching grants. The property tax is projected to bring in $190,000 for the city.
The county collector entered a contract with the city to handle the collection of city taxes.
While waiting to see if any residents would show up late for the tax hearing, council members discussed possible dates to hold a special session or work session this month to discuss and approve next year's budget. It must be in place before the fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Kay indicated the council would receive a proposed budget in their packet for the regular council session to be held at 6 p.m. Monday. It would be up to the council to make any changes or approve it.
The council decided they will look at the proposed budget in the coming days and set an additional meeting date.
