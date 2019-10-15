The Farmington City Council approved two resolutions and covered several items during a brief municipal meeting held Thursday at City Hall.
The first resolution enters a leasing agreement with Hurst Properties LLC for the parking lot behind 102 Tap House restaurant.
“With the parking lot behind the restaurant leased to the city, we now have basically all of the parking lots from city hall, all the way across Jefferson Street, down to the old theater building,” said City Administrator Greg Beavers. “We’re going to reconfigure the way that parking area behind the pedestrian plaza on Jefferson Street is laid out to get more efficient parking and clean that up. That was part of our plaza plan, we just hadn’t implemented that phase of it yet."
The council appointed Dr. Jim Bullis as an alternate members of the Board of Adjustment.
“I think everybody in the community remembers Dr. Bullis — a long-time faculty member up at Mineral Area College, he was on our city council and was mayor for a while. Working with him, he’s the kind of guy you really need to have guiding your decisions for the city, so we’re real proud to have him back on the board ... and to help us out with some things."
You have free articles remaining.
Property at 1105 Weber Rd. was approved for rezoning. A public hearing had been held before the Sept. 23 council meeting. There was also a first and second reading of an ordinance authorizing a contract with N.B. West Contracting Co. to build a pedestrian crossing and sidewalks at Karsch Boulevard and Walton Drive.
“That is basically between Panera Bread Company on the north side of the road and Qdoba on the south side of the road,” Beavers said. “We’re building that sidewalk up the road and the west side of Walton Drive and pedestrian-controlled crossing signals to get folks safely across that intersection."
Beavers said initially, the plans were for two crosswalks.
"We were going to do one at Potosi and one at Walton Drive, but the bids came in a couple $100,000 higher than the engineer’s estimate on that job," he said. "So, we had to re-scope it and reduce it down to just the one crossing. Our observation is that Walton Drive is more heavily used by pedestrians crossing there than at Potosi, so we think that’s probably the best place for us to go.”
In the city administrator’s report, the council received updates from Beavers on several items, including consideration of consolidating Farmington communications dispatch with St. Francois County; and the city’s energy and power services currently under contract through the MoPEP energy pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.