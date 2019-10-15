{{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington City Council approved two resolutions and covered several items during a brief municipal meeting held Thursday at City Hall.

The first resolution enters a leasing agreement with Hurst Properties LLC for the parking lot behind 102 Tap House restaurant.

“With the parking lot behind the restaurant leased to the city, we now have basically all of the parking lots from city hall, all the way across Jefferson Street, down to the old theater building,” said City Administrator Greg Beavers. “We’re going to reconfigure the way that parking area behind the pedestrian plaza on Jefferson Street is laid out to get more efficient parking and clean that up. That was part of our plaza plan, we just hadn’t implemented that phase of it yet."

The council appointed Dr. Jim Bullis as an alternate members of the Board of Adjustment.

“I think everybody in the community remembers Dr. Bullis — a long-time faculty member up at Mineral Area College, he was on our city council and was mayor for a while. Working with him, he’s the kind of guy you really need to have guiding your decisions for the city, so we’re real proud to have him back on the board ... and to help us out with some things."

Property at 1105 Weber Rd. was approved for rezoning. A public hearing had been held before the Sept. 23 council meeting. There was also a first and second reading of an ordinance authorizing a contract with N.B. West Contracting Co. to build a pedestrian crossing and sidewalks at Karsch Boulevard and Walton Drive.

“That is basically between Panera Bread Company on the north side of the road and Qdoba on the south side of the road,” Beavers said. “We’re building that sidewalk up the road and the west side of Walton Drive and pedestrian-controlled crossing signals to get folks safely across that intersection."

Beavers said initially, the plans were for two crosswalks.

"We were going to do one at Potosi and one at Walton Drive, but the bids came in a couple $100,000 higher than the engineer’s estimate on that job," he said. "So, we had to re-scope it and reduce it down to just the one crossing. Our observation is that Walton Drive is more heavily used by pedestrians crossing there than at Potosi, so we think that’s probably the best place for us to go.”

In the city administrator’s report, the council received updates from Beavers on several items, including consideration of consolidating Farmington communications dispatch with St. Francois County; and the city’s energy and power services currently under contract through the MoPEP energy pool.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

