Jan. Desloge Meeting

During the January Board of Aldermen meeting, Desloge City Administrator Dan Bryan presents the idea of creating a Veterans Memorial Park. All board members were in favor of this idea.

During the January Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting, City Administrator Dan Bryan presented the idea for a Veterans Memorial Park.

Bryan began to explain that there is a small section of land across from the police department that is not just a random piece of property, but a park.

“We have been preparing the site for what may come if you guys give us the thumbs-up on this project,” said Bryan.

Bryan proceeded to say some employees of the city have been working together to create a Veterans Memorial Park which will be operated by donation.

“I think this will be a great spot and a great way to utilize that area with good visibility, and we have nothing like it here in town,” said Bryan. “I think it would be a great thing to honor our past and current veterans in the community.”

All board members were in favor of pursuing this project and gave their “thumbs-up” in unity.

“I always thought that we were missing an opportunity with that piece of ground there,” said Alderman Chris Gremminger. “There has been a huge improvement with just cleaning it up, but to me this would be a fantastic use for that piece of ground.”

“This city is rich in history with prisoners of war, decorated war heroes and KIAs (killed in action), and it is past time to honor those folks,” continued Gremminger.

The recently closed TIF district was also discussed, and it was previously indicated that any funds left over from the district would need to be used for projects inside the district to improve that area.

"It looks like we will have some funds remaining after the bills are paid to the Desloge Drive project,” said Bryan. “I wanted to present you guys with an option to utilize the remaining funds as a replication of Desloge Drive over on State Street.”

Bryan went on to say there are different options on how to go about working on State Street. The ultimate goal would be to eventually work all the way down to Evergreen Street.

However, as of now, Bryan believes the funds left over from the TIF District will give the city the ability to begin work near Rhodes gas station and extend to Chestnut Street.

“So if you guys give me a thumbs up on it, we can start putting some things together.”

Bryan indicated construction along State Street will not be happening soon and that this matter was brought up at the meeting merely for discussion purposes.

Other matters discussed were the bereavement policy and the field reservations policy which will both be moved to resolutions for next month’s meeting.

A bid for a lease purchase for the fire department's tanker truck was approved as well.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

