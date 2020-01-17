During the January Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting, City Administrator Dan Bryan presented the idea for a Veterans Memorial Park.
Bryan began to explain that there is a small section of land across from the police department that is not just a random piece of property, but a park.
“We have been preparing the site for what may come if you guys give us the thumbs-up on this project,” said Bryan.
Bryan proceeded to say some employees of the city have been working together to create a Veterans Memorial Park which will be operated by donation.
“I think this will be a great spot and a great way to utilize that area with good visibility, and we have nothing like it here in town,” said Bryan. “I think it would be a great thing to honor our past and current veterans in the community.”
All board members were in favor of pursuing this project and gave their “thumbs-up” in unity.
“I always thought that we were missing an opportunity with that piece of ground there,” said Alderman Chris Gremminger. “There has been a huge improvement with just cleaning it up, but to me this would be a fantastic use for that piece of ground.”
“This city is rich in history with prisoners of war, decorated war heroes and KIAs (killed in action), and it is past time to honor those folks,” continued Gremminger.
You have free articles remaining.
The recently closed TIF district was also discussed, and it was previously indicated that any funds left over from the district would need to be used for projects inside the district to improve that area.
"It looks like we will have some funds remaining after the bills are paid to the Desloge Drive project,” said Bryan. “I wanted to present you guys with an option to utilize the remaining funds as a replication of Desloge Drive over on State Street.”
Bryan went on to say there are different options on how to go about working on State Street. The ultimate goal would be to eventually work all the way down to Evergreen Street.
However, as of now, Bryan believes the funds left over from the TIF District will give the city the ability to begin work near Rhodes gas station and extend to Chestnut Street.
“So if you guys give me a thumbs up on it, we can start putting some things together.”
Bryan indicated construction along State Street will not be happening soon and that this matter was brought up at the meeting merely for discussion purposes.
Other matters discussed were the bereavement policy and the field reservations policy which will both be moved to resolutions for next month’s meeting.
A bid for a lease purchase for the fire department's tanker truck was approved as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.