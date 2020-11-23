City mulls senior center change

With the approaching retirement of long-time Farmington Senior Center Administrator Mona Yates, City Administrator Greg Beavers addressed the city council Nov. 12 about the possibility of entering into a contract with East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) that would turn over the day-to-day operations of the senior center to the not-for-profit community services organization.
Beavers informed the council that earlier in the day he had sent each of them a copy of a proposed contract, adding that a discussion of the agreement had already taken place at an Administrative Services Committee meeting.
“They are very open to it,” Beavers said. “They have a number of other nutrition services in Farmington that they are not able to serve very well because they don’t have access to a commercial kitchen facility to do those things with.”
According to Beavers, the city, through its general fund, annually subsidizes the senior center’s operations anywhere from $90,000 to $110,000, depending on the need.
“The agreement that we have arrived at with EMAA would be that in this initial year we would provide them a $45,000 operating subsidy, and then in successive years we would limit that to a $30,000-a-year operating subsidy. We would, of course, lease them the center for a dollar. We do have a van out there that’s a fairly new van that we purchased which we would lease to them also as we have our other facilities.
“It’s a completely different model for us in operating. I see a lot of benefits to it. We need to kind of make the decision — I feel like — kind of quickly if we’re going to go this way. We’re putting off for a while because we do need to hire a director to replace Mona. If you could, review the agreement that I emailed out to you. I think we’ve covered all the key points that need to be addressed.”
Beavers told the council that Yates had originally expressed reservations about the arrangement with EMAA, but that her concerns had been addressed to her satisfaction for the most part.
“[EMAA] had originally indicated that they would use existing staff and reassign them to the facility, which was the crux of Mona’s real reservations,” he said. “After they evaluated operations, they realized that wouldn’t work, so they’re committed to hiring a full-time director for the facility. That dissuades most of her concerns.
“We do have one employee who is a full-time employee for the city, and we don’t want to interrupt their retirement and things — especially when she’s fairly close to her retirement window, I believe just within a few years. So, we’ve proposed an agreement that they would remain a city employee with city benefits, and they would be a leased employee to EMAA, and they would reimburse us for the employment costs of them.
“The part-time employees would transition over to EMAA, which I think is beneficial to them because their pay scales for the part-timers they’re hiring are higher than ours. They have a number of nutrition programs that would amortize the cost of operating the center, which will be a savings result for everybody. At this point I feel like it’s ready to send to the council. The [Administrative Services Committee] has reviewed it. We have not had a Public Services Committee meeting to go through the agreement. That’s why I sent it to the whole council.”
Ward 3 Councilman Chris Morrison said, “One thing we talked about was if they weren’t able to operate it like we would expect, we could take it potentially back.”
Beavers responded that the city had several “default remedies” should the city council became dissatisfied with the way EMAA was running the senior center, which could include suspending the operating subsidy and/or terminating the lease on the building and van.
“We have leverage to enforce our wishes,” he said. “At the end of the discussion, providing services to people that are in need in the community — that’s what they do. That’s their primary focus. I’m confident going into it that it will work famously well. Please read that and we’ll get it through the other committees. I’d like to take action on [Nov. 23], if the council is comfortable with it.”
Jumping into the conversation, Mayor Larry Forsythe said, “No, we don’t need to do this on the 23rd of this month. The council needs to sit there and read this thing very thoroughly and think of this and not jump into it like you’re going to … please.”
Beavers asked Forsythe if he wanted to hold the vote sometime in December instead.
The mayor responded, “I’d do it in December. You’re not going to sit there for 15 days reading an article about something that is owned by the city and run by the city. And we’re not in dire straits. We’re not losing money. We don’t have to sell this thing. We really don’t.”
Beavers interjected that the city wasn’t going to be selling the senior center to EMAA.
Forsythe said, “Yes, in a way we are. This is a city function. It’s been a city function since we took it over [in 2008] and we’re not going to sit there and rush through this thing in 15 days and decide this. There’s just no way.”
After Beavers suggested that a vote on the contract with EMAA take place Dec. 10, Forsythe strongly encouraged the board to read it thoroughly.
“It’s Greg’s idea, it’s your decision,” he said. “Not Greg’s, not anybody else’s. It’s your decision on the senior center. So, please read this thing and make sure you understand it.
"It’s very important to the city. It’s very important to the citizens. It’s very important to the elderly because we almost advertise for them to come to Farmington. We have more elderly. Every day we’re building a new elderly place. These elderly people pay taxes. They don’t pay taxes to EMAA. They pay them to the city of Farmington.”
After the meeting, the mayor emphasized that he wasn’t necessarily for or against the city signing a contract with EMAA to take over operations at the senior center. He stressed that he simply wanted the board to read the proposed agreement thoroughly so they could make a knowledgeable decision on the matter.
In other action, the board approved a resolution to appoint Dr. Chad Follis to fill the vacancy left by Ward 2 Councilman Ed Felker who resigned because he and his family were moving to a home located outside the city limits. Following the vote, City Clerk Ashley Bischoff led Follis in the oath of office. After Follis took his seat on the city council, Mayor Forsythe announced that he would be taking over the chairmanship of the Public Safety Committee which had been vacated as well with Felker’s resignation.
The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance that would change the position of city attorney from an elected position to one appointed by the city council. City Attorney Julie McCarver addressed the board regarding the proposed change at its second November meeting.
Noting that most Missouri municipalities no longer hold an election for city attorney, she said she would be fine with whatever the council decided. If the council approves the second reading of the ordinance at its next meeting, it will take effect at the termination of McCarver’s current term following certification of the April 6, 2021, election results.
