City offices in Park Hills set to close Thursday

Holiday Trash Pickup

April 10 is a scheduled city holiday. If your pickup day is normally Friday, your trash will be picked up on April 9.

Bulk Trash Pickup

All scheduled bulk trash pickups have been suspended at this time. If you have already paid for an upcoming pickup, a city staff member will be contacting you soon to offer you the choice of remaining on the list for the re-scheduled pickup at a later date or have your fee refunded.

Parks

All city parks are closed except for walking trails. Restrooms, fitness equipment, basketball courts, pavilions, and playgrounds are closed. The only exceptions are the Haney, Elvins, and Columbia Park walking trails. Columbia Park road is closed, but walkers can park in front of the park. The Disc Golf Course in Columbia Park may be utilized, however, this along with the walking trails must be accessed following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Social Distancing and Gathering Guidelines.

Pool Reservations

Reservations for the Park Hills Pool have been suspended through at least May 1.

Municipal Court