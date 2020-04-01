City offices in Park Hills set to close Thursday

In response to the St. Francois County stay-at-home order set to go into effect Friday, all departments of the City of Park Hills — except for some essential services — will be closed effective Thursday at 5 p.m. and continue until the county order has been lifted.
City Hall
City Hall Offices will be closed. Residents needing immediate assistance may call the office number at 573-431-3577 which will be answered by an employee from home, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Utilities
The Water & Sewer Department will operate on an on-call basis. If you have a water or sewer emergency, call the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3122 or 911. Water bill payments are still required. The Water Department offers two drop boxes and online payments for your convenience. You can find information on online payments on the city’s website at parkhillsmo.net.
Trash Service
Trash services will continue with trash being picked up on the regularly scheduled pickup days, however, sanitation will be running two trucks with trash only being collected from 7–11 a.m. daily. It is imperative that your trash is put out early during this time as there will be no late pickups.
Holiday Trash Pickup
April 10 is a scheduled city holiday. If your pickup day is normally Friday, your trash will be picked up on April 9.
Bulk Trash Pickup
All scheduled bulk trash pickups have been suspended at this time. If you have already paid for an upcoming pickup, a city staff member will be contacting you soon to offer you the choice of remaining on the list for the re-scheduled pickup at a later date or have your fee refunded.
Parks
All city parks are closed except for walking trails. Restrooms, fitness equipment, basketball courts, pavilions, and playgrounds are closed. The only exceptions are the Haney, Elvins, and Columbia Park walking trails. Columbia Park road is closed, but walkers can park in front of the park. The Disc Golf Course in Columbia Park may be utilized, however, this along with the walking trails must be accessed following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Social Distancing and Gathering Guidelines.
Pool Reservations
Reservations for the Park Hills Pool have been suspended through at least May 1.
Municipal Court
Staff members will be accepting calls from home during regular business hours. Fines may be accessed and paid through Casenet. Fines may also be paid through the dropbox located outside the Municipal Court Office. Court for April 27, has been canceled. Reschedule dates will be available on www.courts.mo.gov as they become available.
Police Department
The police department will continue to maintain its normal functions taking appropriate safety measures to guard against COVID-19. During this time, officers will be addressing non-emergency calls via telephone. Officers will still respond to emergency calls where a crime is in progress and when personal safety is in danger. Officers will not be entering homes except in emergencies.
The police department office is closed. For an emergency, call 911. All non-emergencies may be reported to 573-431-3131.
Fire Department
The fire department will continue to maintain its normal functions taking appropriate safety measures to guard against COVID-19. They intend to utilize the minimal number of staff to assess the situation and then adjust the response accordingly.
The firehouse is currently closed to the public. For an emergency, call 911. All non-emergencies may be reported to 573-431-3131.
Fire Tags
The due date for fire tags has been extended for residents outside city limits and within the city's fire protection district. Fire tags, which are typically due on June 1, will now be due on July 1.
Code Enforcement
The code enforcement department will be doing inspections on a very limited basis during this time. For alternative methods of obtaining inspections, emergency occupancy permits, or water services, call 573-431-3577 Ext. 32. Staff members will be addressing the needs of residents over the phone.
Municipal Library
All books will be renewed for the next 30 days and all overdraft fees will be waived. During this time, the library encourages patrons to utilize e-books through Libby and Tumblebooks Apps. They will also be doing virtual story-time and other activities on the library’s Facebook Page. Visit and like that page to stay up to date on library services. It can be found at www.facebook.com/ParkHillsPublicLibrary.
Senior Center Services
The senior center will continue delivering meals on an adjusted schedule. Staff will be in the office for a limited number of hours one day per week to return phone calls, emails, and deliver meals. Aside from leaving telephone messages or emails, you may contact the senior center via their Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/ParkHillsSeniorCenter.
Most cities in the county have already closed their city offices or have limited lobby contact.
