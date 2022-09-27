City receives checks for all-inclusive playground

The Farmington City Council received checks from the Play It Forward in the Parkland Fundraising Committee and Lions Clubs of Farmington and Park Hills when it met in regular session Monday night in city hall. The checks were provided to cover the cost involved in constructing an all-inclusive playground in Farmington’s Engler Park.

Appearing first before the council was Teri Morton, treasurer of the Play It Forward in the Parkland Committee.

“We just want to thank everybody,” she said. “It was truly a community effort. It was good to see the community come together and work together so much. I have a check here for $115,000. Our total fundraising effort ended up being a little under $220,000 before we asked the Lions to get us an extra $100,000.

“As far as us reaching out to the community and getting funds, we raised about $320,000 or $325,000. And, of course, there was all the donated time and all the people with specialties who came in and got it all done. We got the grant, and we do appreciate that very much.”

In response, Mayor Larry Forsythe said, “It’s a very nice playground, very nice. It was a community effort, and if anyone wants to come over and use it, they are welcome. It’s for one thing — handicapped children that cannot do what other children can do — now they can.”

Appearing next before the council was David Shaw, representing the Park Hills Lions Club, and Lisa Sumpter, representing the Farmington Lions Club.

Shaw said, “We have a check here that’s presented from the organization Play It Forward and the Lions Club International Foundation, represented by the Park Hills Lions and Farmington Lions, for $214,186.01.”

After group photos were taken, Forsythe said, “We want to thank all of the organizations and all of the people who helped with this. It’s really a nice thing all the way around. It took a while to get it. There was a little bit of back and forth, but we got it all done. I want to thank [City Administrator] Greg Beavers.”

Beavers replied, “It’s a hard time to build stuff.”

In a statement released by Farmington Parks & Recreation Director Doug Stotler, he announced that the Play It Forward in the Parkland Fundraising Committee is inviting the public to attend the grand opening of the “state-of-the-art All-Inclusive Playground” taking place at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 in Engler Park, 1400 Airpark Drive.

“The opening ceremony will allow dignitaries an opportunity to address and thank the countless companies and individuals it took to make this project a reality,” he said. “At the conclusion of the ceremony, guests will be allowed to experience all the interactive activities the new playground provides for children of all ability levels.

“The new playground features 20,000 square feet of synthetic/cushioned play surface, multiple play areas and play structures, fencing surrounding the entire playground, concrete sidewalks, wheelchair-accessible restrooms, handicap parking spaces and drinking fountains.”

According to Stotler, the all-inclusive playground will be open daily throughout the year from dawn to dusk. For more information on the new addition to the Farmington Parks amenities, contact the Farmington Civic Center at 573-756-0900.

Other actions taken by the city council included the passage of a resolution appointing members to serve on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, as well as holding a first and second reading of an ordinance changing the classification of the zone districts at 921 W. Liberty St., Hillsboro Road, Wallace Road and 1542 Ste. Genevieve Ave.; approving and adopting the city operating budgets and authorizing expenditures for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

The meeting concluded with a statement by the mayor regarding his suggestion of how the state could best utilize its overage in tax revenue.

“The state of Missouri has got $50 billion, or whatever they’ve got in extra revenue, and they’re trying to figure out what to do with it,” Forsythe said. “What they could start doing is mowing their own right-of-way because it costs the city of Farmington about $30,000.

“I went to St. Louis yesterday, and it was horrible up and down the highway. Then, when you get to Farmington, it’s all nice and mowed. If we could have the state of Missouri get back in their regular game like they used to — do some of your maintenance.”