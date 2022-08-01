City, SFC look at adding charging stations

A growing segment of automobiles in the United States is the fully electric vehicle (EV) that is becoming more popular due to the push for less pollution.

Many locales are starting to install charging stations to accommodate electric vehicles. There recently was discussion in Farmington about having some of the stations installed downtown.

City Administrator Greg Beavers has been looking at the idea of installing charging stations, but the city has not made any decisions yet.

“The Department of Natural Resources has this Volkswagen trust money,” he said. “They identified Farmington as a site where they want to put some charging stations. The city can put them in and operate them or we can find a third-party vendor to install them and they’ll own and operate them and they’ll charge for the service to charge the vehicles.

“About a month ago, I met with one provider. We identified a couple of sites that would work. We need parking spaces that are ADA accessible, they need access to 3-phase power supply. It takes 45 minutes to an hour to charge, so we want it located in a place where a person has something to do for that time. I proposed a couple of locations in downtown and we discussed it in a city council meeting several weeks ago and that’s where we kind of stopped at this point.”

According to the EPA website, the “Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement” resolved allegations that Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act (“CAA”) by the sale of approximately 590,000 model year 2009 to 2016 diesel motor vehicles equipped with “defeat devices.” The EPA alleged that these vehicles are equipped with defeat devices in the form of computer software designed to cheat on federal emissions tests. The major excess pollutant at issue in this case is oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and is a serious health concern.

Although not a problem around Farmington yet, Beavers said that a large contingent of EVs will become a problem in the future for the electric generation industry.

“The thing with the electric market, it’s a commodity that you use as you generate,” he said. “You don’t store it except in a battery. In commercial energy sales, there is no such battery. You are generating what you are using at any moment.

“Here in Farmington, I think we are years and years away from that we are going to see an impact on our system,” he said. “There are some areas in California that are beginning to experience some high demands on their electric system that they are attributing to simultaneous EV charging.”

St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said the county is also thinking about charging stations.

“We are looking ahead, we haven’t made any motion toward it, but it’s on our dream list,” he said. “The city of Farmington was looking at doing something on this, and since it’s on city electricity, we are looking at doing something alongside them.”

Gallaher noted that Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley has converted to an electric riding mower for the courthouse and annex buildings.

“It’s a pretty quick fast mowing mower,” he said. “It’s a bit smaller than his old one, but these are small lawns anyway. Part of the deal is, we can’t hardly mow with gas mowers around the courthouse because judges won’t let us mow during any cases because some lawyer might appeal saying it was interrupting my case with the noise.”