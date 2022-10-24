City talks about logos, radio upgrades

During their meeting this month, the Leadington Board of Aldermen discussed the possibility of creating a logo for the city, similar to the way Park Hills has a logo with the city’s shield featured.

Mayor Joe Davis shared 10 possible logo designs with the board after speaking with the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce. Davis said the organization is interested in having something other than just “City of Leadington” printed on documents. Both the organization and City Clerk Deborah McCarver played around with designs, and came up with 10 possibilities.

Davis said this was not a rush, but the chamber just thought it would be nice for the city to have something other than “City of Leadington” on flyers. The topic was tabled, and will be brought up in a future meeting.

During the monthly report from the fire department, Graham brought up the fact of 911 is eventually going to switch to a digital radio. The switch could cost the dispatch center up to $4.1 million and could also cost the city a decent amount of money.

During the last chiefs' meeting he attended, the idea of a grant writer was brought up for departments in both St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties. Graham said the grant writer alone would cost the city $1,000. Another cost the city would have to handle will be 5% of the cost of however many radios they receive.

“The first numbers I heard on the radios, if I outfit every one one of my guys with the radio and then the five that I need for the trucks, and one for the fire house, we’re going to be around $140,000,” said Graham.

Davis explained to the board if the city only has to pay 5%, it would only be nearly $7,000 out of the city’s pockets, rather than paying the full $140,000 for the fire department alone.

Davis asked if Graham could look into seeing if the police department could “piggyback” into this, as the police department will eventually have to make the switch as well.

“I know there’s been lots of complaints, you know, even over the last couple years,” said Davis, “out here on Highway 67 of not getting complete calls or dispatches.”

Graham said there is no rush to do anything now, but just wanted to inform the board of the upcoming change.

The department responded to 20 calls last month.

After approving the minutes from the previous meeting and September financials, the board heard from about the preliminary audit report from Lori Crump with Maloney, Wright and Robbins. According to Crump, when comparing last year’s assets to this year’s, this year’s audit is higher by about $93,000. The audit also shows the sales tax has increased this year by $54,000. After all the additions and subtractions had been figured, Leadington’s general revenues had increased by $84,000.

Crump did warn the board to make sure the city pays attention to what money is being spent versus what is actually budgeted. Davis explained items had come up which were not originally planned to be in the budget, but joked the city was now ahead of schedule for next year thanks to Crump’s help.

In other business, the board:

Discussed the Bullpen parking proposal.

Discussed the Missouri Municipal League dues, and the price increase.

Heard from Police Chief Jerry Hicks, who said the department has responded to a total of 242 calls last month. Hicks also spoke to the board to approve using a $1,550 grant from Walmart to use on a handheld radar and extra camera for the evidence room for a total of $895 while the rest of the money would go to paying off vests. Hicks' request was approved.

Heard from Maintenance Department Supervisor Kenny Horton, who is working on filling potholes in the city. Horton also informed the board of someone who would seal the parking lot at city hall, first by filling in the cracks to ensure the parking lot survives the winter before being completely sealed during spring.

The next meeting is set for Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.