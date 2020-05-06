Civic center to reopen Monday

City officials have announced the Farmington Civic Center's first phase of reopening planned for Monday.
The center was among several municipal buildings, including the public library, closed by the city last month in response to health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning next week, facility hours will be 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday for members.
Facilities that will be available include the indoor track for walking and running; the fitness center, limited to 20 members at a time; all-day lap swimming, limited to one swimmer per lane; and cardio equipment, including treadmills, stationary bikes and elliptical machines.
Activities closed until further notice include gym courts, including basketball, volleyball and pickleball; group exercise classes; open swim; swim lessons; youth leagues; birthday parties; and babysitting.
The city has set up sanitizing stations at key areas in the building and civic center staff will be on hand to sanitize equipment after each use. COVID-19 social distancing and sanitizing protocols will remain in effect throughout the facility.
For additional information, visit www.farmington-mo.gov or phone 573-756-0900.
According to spokesperson Martha Boren, during the initial reopening phase, civic center use will be limited to members only. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Also, due to the uncertainty surrounding the civic center's reopening, the city decided to continue suspension of billing for monthly memberships for the month of May. Monthly billing is scheduled to resume in June. Members have purchased semi-annual or annual passes will have their terms extended by 60 days.
