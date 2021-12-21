CLOSINGS: Saturday holidays close public offices early

With Christmas and New Year's Day on Saturdays this year — Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, respectively — many state, federal and county offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 31. Several will be closed additional days, as well.

The Daily Journal office, as well as the Farmington Press and the Democrat News, will close Dec. 24. The Daily Journal will not publish on Christmas. The offices will be closed Dec. 31.

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-27. City offices will close at noon on Dec. 31 and reopen for the new year on Jan. 4.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31. Friday's trash will be picked up on Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed on Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31. The city will run a double trash pickup route on Wednesday for trash normally picked up on Thursday. City offices will also be closed on Dec. 31.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 30-31

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Dec. 24 with double trash pick up on Monday. They will also be closed on Dec. 31.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24, and Dec. 29-31.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24, and Dec. 30-31.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-27 and Dec. 31. Trash routes for Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 will run a day early and he city asks that trash be set out on the Thursdays before those dates. Trash routes for Dec. 27 will run the following day. Following Christmas, Park Hills will allow bulk trash pickup from Dec. 28-Jan. 3.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Dec. 24 and Jan. 3.

The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

