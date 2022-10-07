Cole charged with invasion of privacy, felony stealing

A city official for Park Hills and Desloge has been charged following an investigation into a hidden camera allegedly placed in a bathroom in his residence to record a person staying at his home. Through the investigation, police reportedly discovered the camera was purchased using city funds.

Terance "Terry" Lee Cole, 54, of Desloge, was charged on Friday in St. Francois County with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing ($750 or more).

Cole has been employed as the Parks and Recreation director of Park Hills since November of last year. He has served as an alderman representing Desloge's Ward 3 since he was elected in April 2021.

According to a probable cause statement, on Monday, the Desloge Police Department requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) to investigate an alleged invasion of privacy offense. DDCC investigators met with the officers of the Desloge Police Department who informed them of the allegations.

The report states that on Oct. 2, an 18-year-old male contacted the Desloge Police Department after reportedly finding a hidden camera in his bathroom at Cole's residence.

The 18-year-old male was residing with Cole at the time and reportedly had a private bedroom and bathroom in Cole's basement. The teen told police that at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, he went into his bathroom and found a hidden camera concealed on a shelf above the toilet.

The report states the camera was hidden inside a small cardboard box, and the camera lens was visible through a small hole in the front of the box. The teen immediately confronted Cole after discovering the camera, and Cole allegedly admitted placing the device in the bathroom.

The camera was brought to the Desloge Police Department and seized as evidence on Oct. 2. The device was identified in the report as a "PNZEO portable, wireless WiFi spy camera," which stores data on a micro SD card. There was no micro SD card with the camera at the time it was seized, according to police.

At about 5 p.m. on Monday, the report states that MSHP investigators spoke to Cole at his home in Desloge, where he invited them inside to talk in private. Cole told the officers that the teen had been residing at his house since July. He allegedly indicated he decided to install cameras in his home because he believed the teen was having unprotected sex with his girlfriend. The man also reportedly said the camera was "for protection/security."

Per the report, Cole told the investigators he never activated the camera or downloaded the application that operates the recording device on his phone.

According to police, Cole further explained that he was employed by the City of Park Hills and purchased four of the cameras using the city's budget but brought one of them home to try out. Cole claimed he never "set up" the camera or turned it on after putting it in place.

The report states Cole was asked about the missing micro SD card that the camera required for use. Cole allegedly retrieved a memory card from his pocket but said it had nothing on it because he had never inserted it in the camera.

Cole reportedly consented to searches of his iPhone and the 128 GB micro SD card he allegedly provided.

The report states an investigator previewed Cole's cell phone and found the man had previously downloaded the application to operate the camera, but it had since been deleted. The investigator later extracted the data from iPhone using forensic software.

A search of the micro SD card revealed no apparent saved data on the card, and it was seized as evidence for further examination, according to police. Cole's iPhone was returned to him after completing the extraction.

On Tuesday, investigators reviewed the data extraction from Cole's cell phone. The report states there was evidence indicating the "Mini Cam" application used to operate the PNZEO spy camera had been downloaded to the phone and since deleted.

Noted in the report is that the owner's manual for the camera instructs the user to connect the phone's wireless local access network to the camera's WiFi signal by using the camera's unique UID number. The user then accesses the camera through an application called "Mini Cam." The camera records events to a micro SD card and allows the user to set motion detection recording. From the user's remote device, they can review data saved on the micro SD card, according to the report.

An investigator wrote in the report that through his training and experience, he knew that data on a mobile device could be easily stored, hidden, or shared over many different applications with any other device.

Later on Tuesday, police obtained a receipt from the City of Park Hills for the purchase of the spy cameras.

The report states that using City of Park Hills funds, Cole purchased two remote monitor night vision/motion detection cameras, two WiFi Mini wireless cameras, two 128 GB SD cards, two 64 GB micro SD cards, and four portable batteries from an online WiFi spy camera company. The total cost of the equipment purchases was $1,079.92, according to the report.

Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland and Police Chief Richard McFarland reportedly met with Cole. They asked him where the remaining three cameras, three memory cards, and four battery packs were. Cole allegedly told them he did not know where they were and said he last saw them in the city's parks and recreation office.

On Thursday, an MSHP forensic analyst used digital forensic tools to carve images and video from the unallocated disk space on Cole's micro SD card. Three nude images of the 18-year-old man were reportedly recovered on the card. The report states the recovered images appeared to be clippings from a video recorded by the hidden bathroom camera. Another image allegedly showed Cole's face in the camera's view as he attempted to set up the device in the bedroom.

At about 1 p.m. Thursday, the report states that DDCC investigators contacted Cole at his house, and he agreed to a follow-up interview at the MSHP Troop C Service Center. There, Cole was again asked about the three cameras and micro SD cards that were unaccounted for. The man reportedly said that after receiving all of them in the mail, he opened one up and took it home to "tinker" with it. He said he left the others "in the shop" at the Park Hills Parks and Recreation Office.

After being confronted with some of the recovered digital evidence contradicting his statements, Cole requested an attorney, and the interview concluded, according to police.

Cole was taken to the St. Francois County Detention Center Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold until formal charges were filed Friday afternoon. The man's bond has been set at $25,000. If released on bail, Cole is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. He is further prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in the case or anyone under the age of 18.

On Friday, additional electronic devices were reportedly seized from Cole's office at the Park Hills Parks and Recreation facility. According to police, a Dell Optiplex 3020 desktop computer and an HP laptop computer with SD card access were seized from Cole's office, and the items are pending a forensic examination.

In a request from comment from the Daily Journal, Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland said when he was made aware of the allegations, he placed Cole on unpaid suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Daily Journal reached out to Desloge Mayor David Shaw, who declined to comment on the matter.

Cole is scheduled to make an initial court appearance in the case on Tuesday.