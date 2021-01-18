Cole moves on to Bonne Terre parks

The new year is getting off to a productive start at Bonne Terre City Hall. The city just hired a new building inspector, as well as its first-ever parks and recreation director. They happen to be one and the same person, Terry Cole.
While the work of enforcing building codes and issuing permits is relatively new territory for Cole, he said his predecessor, the late, longtime city employee Dwyane Hackworth, left incredible notes and organized operations regarding building inspections. Cole said he’s looking forward to learning more of the ropes during his tenure.
When it comes to parks and recreation, he has quite a bit of experience in creating a city position like that from scratch. Cole comes to the town of Good Earth, Good People from down the road in Desloge. In 2018, he was hired by his town as its first-ever parks director to improve and expand their programs, facilities and grounds. Through donations and grants, Cole was able to oversee major improvements to Brightwell Park, create a new dog park through donations, add special equipment for kids with disabilities and expand the baseball program.
Cole said when he took the job with Desloge in June 2018, he was set to retire from the Department of Corrections after a 28-year career, and had been coaching football at North County for years.
“So when the opportunity came up to develop the parks position for the city of Desloge, I felt fortunate enough to get it,” he said. “I had help, and we established upgrades, added amenities to our parks to get the citizens to come out and enjoy the parks in their city, and just created opportunities to engage and interact outside.
“It established the position and justified the need for a parks and recreation director.”
With Jake LaHay brought in from Farmington as Cole’s replacement in Desloge, Cole said he’s setting about establishing the parks and recreation program for the city of Bonne Terre.
“The baseball fields were remediated about a year ago,” he said. “We’re going to help try to bring some money in through donations and advertising and help increase the baseball program. I know they have a strong soccer program, they have a strong junior Raider football league, and just work hand in hand with the guys who run those leagues, help establish the position and help bring more amenities to the citizens of Bonne Terre.”
Bonne Terre’s park system includes Lakeview Park, Miner Park featuring the miner statue, Bonne Terre City Park and Swimming Pool, Veterans Park, two baseball fields and the newer soccer fields, which are still undergoing improvements.
In addition to bringing municipal park experience from Desloge, it’s fair to say Cole might bring with him specialized, hands-on knowledge about park usage as well, given that he and his wife Nancy have five kids and 10 grandchildren between them.
In terms of the building inspection part of his job, Cole said he has a small amount of construction knowledge, but overall, it’s a new field for him.
“Dwayne Hackworth was there forever and ever and was an icon for the city of Bonne Terre, leaving huge shoes to fill,” he said. “What he left was an established system in which anyone could step in and do the job.
“So what we’re focusing on is making sure there’s compliance with the ordinances and codes, make sure they’re all on the same playing field as far as building inspections, new business coming in, enforcement, everyone just needs to understand what the rules are and play by the same rules.”
Cole said he’s been very thankful for the opportunity to have served the City of Desloge and its citizens as the parks and recreation director, and is grateful to have the opportunity to bring his enthusiasm and vision to Bonne Terre in his new positions, as well.
