Cole moves on to Bonne Terre parks

The new year is getting off to a productive start at Bonne Terre City Hall. The city just hired a new building inspector, as well as its first-ever parks and recreation director. They happen to be one and the same person, Terry Cole.

While the work of enforcing building codes and issuing permits is relatively new territory for Cole, he said his predecessor, the late, longtime city employee Dwyane Hackworth, left incredible notes and organized operations regarding building inspections. Cole said he’s looking forward to learning more of the ropes during his tenure.

When it comes to parks and recreation, he has quite a bit of experience in creating a city position like that from scratch. Cole comes to the town of Good Earth, Good People from down the road in Desloge. In 2018, he was hired by his town as its first-ever parks director to improve and expand their programs, facilities and grounds. Through donations and grants, Cole was able to oversee major improvements to Brightwell Park, create a new dog park through donations, add special equipment for kids with disabilities and expand the baseball program.

Cole said when he took the job with Desloge in June 2018, he was set to retire from the Department of Corrections after a 28-year career, and had been coaching football at North County for years.