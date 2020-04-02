Colleagues, friends remember Dan 'Dano' Duncan

“He’s a friend of mine,” he said. “I worked with him for a long time, he was our dispatch supervisor, he did a lot for us. He was always in a good mood, always willing to help. He stayed for hours, he came early, he was basically someone you could count on at anytime. Ever since I heard that he passed away, it’s every few hours and ‘here we go again, I’m thinking about him and his family’. He’s too young.”

As Duncan was still a member of the Farmington Fire Department, Chief Todd Mecey also is missing a decades-long friend.

“Dan has been a dedicated servant of the citizens of the city of Farmington since December of 1997 as a part-time firefighter of the city of Farmington,” he said. “He’s always went above and beyond what was asked of him to do the best he could and serve his community. He was a very integral part of our operation here, he was irreplaceable and be greatly missed. It’s been tough, he’s been with me 23 years.”

Losing the director of Emergency Management in the midst of the virus outbreak will be keenly felt and quite an adjustment for the county. Amber Elliott, director of the St. Francois County Health Center, noted that during this time she talked to him every day about local response to COVID-19.

“He has been a huge help to me, a huge resource,” she said. “I viewed him as an extension of the health department. I know he was true public servant. It is a huge loss for our community.”

