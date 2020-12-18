Collector drop box offered for SFC taxpayers

Residents in St. Francois County have a convenient new way to pay their property taxes this year.

A new box has been installed at the rear or north side of the courthouse annex for a drive-through drop off. Previously, paying in person required going into the collector’s office or climbing the front steps to insert tax payments into the slot in the front of the building.

Collector Pamela Williams explained the new convenience.

“Now they can just drive up on the passenger side or the driver’s side and put it in there, and we will mail receipts,” she said. “We thought it would be more convenient, people don’t have to wait in line.

“The only way they wouldn’t want to use it is if they have a problem with their tax bill and they would have to see the assessor first.”

