The National Park Service (NPS) introduced Chris Collins as the new superintendent of the Ste. Genevieve National Historic Park Monday afternoon at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center.

A Kansas native, Collins was the chief of business and commercial services at Indiana Dunes National Park in Indiana. He has been with the NPS for 16 years and has a Bachelor of Arts in French Language and Literature and History from Pittsburgh State University in Pittsburgh, Kansas. He also has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Systems.

As part of the creation of a national park, the NPS already owns one historic home in Ste. Genevieve, the Bauvais-Amoureux House. Gateway Arch National Park Superintendent Mike Ward spoke about the coming addition of another home.

“We hope to close very shortly on the Jean Baptiste Valle House,” he said. “That’s exciting because it will be the second home that we will own. Thanks a great deal to the National Society of Colonial Dames for being able to donate that home.”

The park office is planned to be at the Jean Baptiste Valle House.

Bert Frost, regional director, Department of Interior Regions 3-5, formally introduced Collins after making remarks about the plans the NPS has for Ste. Genevieve.

“We talk about Ste. Genevieve a lot in the NPS, because it is a new site,” he said. “It’s a different type of site, how it is organized is probably not the traditional way national parks have been organized. The Park Service is in the perpetuity business, we had our 100th birthday back in 2016. We expect to be here not in 100 years, but 500 years. That’s what our mission is, is to make sure the resources here that have already been protected for so many years by all the partners involved …we just want to continue in that effort. We are not here to take things over, we are here to integrate with the state, the Colonial Dames, with the city, to make sure that the whole story is being told.

“We’ve hired a great person to do that, he has an education background in French History and Literature, so it is kind of a perfect fit.”

Collins spoke about how he plans to approach the local institutions and residents while developing the park.

“I plan to come with open ears,” he said. “There have been a lot of stakeholders in this for a long time. I hope to get everybody on the same page, moving in the same direction. I want to be a good partner, this town deserves another good steward, I want to be that.

“An announcement went out today for two seasonal park rangers this summer. We are going to need some additional help. I’m going to hire a seasonal maintenance worker, start slow, figure out what we need, figure out what our partners can do for us and what we can do for them. There was a study in 2016 showing that there are 50 buildings in town that we could be potentially interested in. We are looking at working on a partnership through those.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

