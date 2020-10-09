 Skip to main content
Columbus Day closings
Some local government buildings will be closed for Columbus Day on Monday.

The St. Francois County Courthouse will be closed. County offices will also be closed.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash will be picked up Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Monday.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Farmington City Hall will be open Monday.

Bismarck City Hall will be open Monday. 

