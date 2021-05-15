Commission appoints members to board

The St. Francois County Commission approved several issues during their regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said that the maintenance department asked for permission to request bids for windows for the courthouse.

“I will say that the ones we have now are like screens,” he said. “They leak a lot of air, it’s a problem. When the city came out with the rules of 25 feet away from the building for smoking, we didn’t have to do that as a county. I jumped on that because people standing too close to the building, the people inside could ‘enjoy’ their smoking, there is that much air leaking in.”

Assessor-Elect Eric Dugal asked for permission to request proposals for mapping services for the assessor’s office. The purpose of mapping is to attain valid specifications and parameters of the properties they're assessing, such as boundaries, geographic locations, property specifications and other data.

“Right now, Danny Edgar is doing our mapping and he is going to be retiring,” Dugal said.

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked for a clarification, “You’re not looking for a person?”

