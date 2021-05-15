Commission appoints members to board

The St. Francois County Commission approved several issues during their regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said that the maintenance department asked for permission to request bids for windows for the courthouse.
“I will say that the ones we have now are like screens,” he said. “They leak a lot of air, it’s a problem. When the city came out with the rules of 25 feet away from the building for smoking, we didn’t have to do that as a county. I jumped on that because people standing too close to the building, the people inside could ‘enjoy’ their smoking, there is that much air leaking in.”
Assessor-Elect Eric Dugal asked for permission to request proposals for mapping services for the assessor’s office. The purpose of mapping is to attain valid specifications and parameters of the properties they're assessing, such as boundaries, geographic locations, property specifications and other data.
“Right now, Danny Edgar is doing our mapping and he is going to be retiring,” Dugal said.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked for a clarification, “You’re not looking for a person?”
Gallaher said that they were looking for a firm to do what Edgar currently does. The plan is for the assessor’s office to use a firm on a yearly basis until someone in the office has proper training to do the work.
The commission approved a request by the St. Francois County Mental Health Board (SFCMHB) to appoint the following as trustees: Julie Downs, MSW, LCSW; Catherine Leonard; Maria Shirshekan, BSN; Keri McCorey, CCAP; Natasha Scherrer, BS; Sherri Hampton and Whitney Shumway, BSW.
The St. Francois County Mental Health Board works to advance quality prevention, treatment and recovery services for adults, youth and children with mental illness and/or alcohol and drug abuse issues. Their vision, according to their website, is that "the people of St. Francois County will live in an environment that brings hope and improves the quality of life for person affected with mental illness and substance abuse."
The commission also approved the appointment of Jail Administrator Jamie Crump to the SFCMHB.
Investigator Ryan Miller of the Prosecutor’s Office asked the commission to approve the application for a grant that would fund the hiring of a prosecutor specifically for drug enforcement.
During departmental reports, County Clerk Kevin Engler stated that the board of equalization will have its first meeting on the first Tuesday in July. He also noted that at least one board member will need to be appointed to fill the vacancy created by the death of Charles Gamble. The board of equalization serves to review concerns about reassessments and mediate disputes or send them on to the state tax commission.
The St. Francois County Commission will hold their next regular session Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com