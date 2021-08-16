Commission approves asphalt overlays

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coroner Jason Coplin asked the commission to raise the salary for Deputy Coroner Greg Armstrong. Armstrong, a full-time sheriff’s deputy, has been deputy coroner for 20 years and receives $5,000 per year for his coroner services. The commission agreed to raise his salary to $11,000 per year.

The Auditor’s Office asked to create the position of grant coordinator to handle the increasing numbers of grants being managed. Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet said that in 2017, the auditor’s office managed 10 grants totaling $325,000, and in 2020, they managed 26 grants for more than $6.7 million.

“As of July 31, the county has 30 grants with current expenditures almost reaching $3 million for half a year,” she said. “And as we all know, we have been approved for the state and local fiscal recovery funds. It’s just going to get more time consuming.”

Every grant application would go through the new grant coordinator’s position to streamline grant applications and administration.

For the next order of business, the commission approved the appointment of Audit Specialist Bridget Smith to the position of grant coordinator.