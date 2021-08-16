Commission approves asphalt overlays

Road overlays, pay raises and purchases were on the agenda for the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday morning.
Highway Administrator John Gross of the Road and Bridge Department asked for approval to award four asphalt overlay projects: Copenhagen Road, 1.1 miles awarded to Vern Bauman for $90,624.64; Valley Forge Road, 3.1 miles to Vern Bauman for $181,274; Turley Mill Road, two miles to Vern Bauman for $127,888; and Old Jackson Road, 2.4 miles to LeadBelt Materials for $176,741.
The projects are slated to be finished by the end of October.
Gross also spoke to the commission about buying a 6,500 square-feet salt storage shed for $53,896, to be built at the north barn just south of Bonne Terre.
“Right now, road and bridge can only store about 300 tons of salt,” he said. “If we have a multi-day storm that has really cold temperatures and we are applying a higher mixture of salt, we cannot keep up. Then, what we are putting down is just a straight aggregate, it’s really not helping out the road system.”
The road and bridge department will erect the building.
Gross also sought permission to take an old road counter system off of inventory to be destroyed.
“I talked to IT, the software is about 20 years old and they cannot update that anymore,” he said.
Coroner Jason Coplin asked the commission to raise the salary for Deputy Coroner Greg Armstrong. Armstrong, a full-time sheriff’s deputy, has been deputy coroner for 20 years and receives $5,000 per year for his coroner services. The commission agreed to raise his salary to $11,000 per year.
The Auditor’s Office asked to create the position of grant coordinator to handle the increasing numbers of grants being managed. Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet said that in 2017, the auditor’s office managed 10 grants totaling $325,000, and in 2020, they managed 26 grants for more than $6.7 million.
“As of July 31, the county has 30 grants with current expenditures almost reaching $3 million for half a year,” she said. “And as we all know, we have been approved for the state and local fiscal recovery funds. It’s just going to get more time consuming.”
Every grant application would go through the new grant coordinator’s position to streamline grant applications and administration.
For the next order of business, the commission approved the appointment of Audit Specialist Bridget Smith to the position of grant coordinator.
“She has been in the position for three years,” Menjoulet said. “Prior to working for the county, she worked for the city of Farmington in their accounting department for almost five years. She is a certified tax preparer for the IRS, she has over 27 years of experience in accounting.”
Menjoulet also asked the commission to approve procedures for applications for state and local fiscal recovery funds.
IT Director Jared Faulkner asked the commission to approve the purchase of 50 new computers from Xbyte for $39,450.00.
“Back in April/May we held an open bid, we didn’t receive any bids for the 50 computers,” he said. “I reached out to SHI, our state contract people, they quoted us around $52,000 for 50, and I reached out to Xbyte based out of Florida, they are a Dell dealership as well.”
