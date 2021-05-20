Commission approves backup

The St. Francois County Commission approved the hiring of an assistant emergency management director Tuesday morning during their regular session.
Nick Jones, St. Francois County emergency management director, and Corey Schrum, human resources director, approached the commission about the hire.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher opened the agenda by speaking about the need for the assistant.
“When that job is called into play, he will need that assistant,” he said. “That’s 24/7 for however long it’s needed.”
Jones asked the commission to approve hiring Charles (Chuck) Farr to the position in a part-time role.
“Right now he works at the 911 Center. He would be perfect to bridge the gap if there is an emergency, he can relay messages from the dispatch to EOCs, also going to help with paperwork and inventory and other small things. He also would be my backup in case something would happen to me.”
Schrum added, “We are going to do $7,000 per year. He will be an employee, but there’s no benefits.”
Half of the compensation would be covered under a matching grant. There was discussion of the importance of Farr’s experience with 911 systems, his firefighter qualifications and knowledge of the law enforcement in St. Francois County.
In other business, Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley brought bids to the commission for installing safety glass in some of the offices and courtrooms.
“We put out for bid a few weeks ago for safety glass and nobody bid,” he said. “I reached out to several vendors.”
Winkelman Glass in Fredericktown won the bid for the amount of $7,620.42.
Briley said that he could not find anyone local to bid on the glass. “St. Francois County Glass went out of business, and the other two glass companies don’t do this type of work.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler reported on the county’s insurance policy coming due. He spoke about some of the riders being offered as part of the policy and their costs.
“Next week, you will to act on it,” he said. “You will have four choices: to go ahead and approve the policy; take the terrorism insurance; increase the blanket coverage insurance; and two choices on earthquake insurance.”
The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.
