Commission approves backup

In other business, Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley brought bids to the commission for installing safety glass in some of the offices and courtrooms.

“We put out for bid a few weeks ago for safety glass and nobody bid,” he said. “I reached out to several vendors.”

Winkelman Glass in Fredericktown won the bid for the amount of $7,620.42.

Briley said that he could not find anyone local to bid on the glass. “St. Francois County Glass went out of business, and the other two glass companies don’t do this type of work.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler reported on the county’s insurance policy coming due. He spoke about some of the riders being offered as part of the policy and their costs.

“Next week, you will to act on it,” he said. “You will have four choices: to go ahead and approve the policy; take the terrorism insurance; increase the blanket coverage insurance; and two choices on earthquake insurance.”

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

