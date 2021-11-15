Commission approves bid

The St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief meeting Tuesday morning after deciding to table one of two items on the agenda.

At the request of Sheriff Dan Bullock, the commission approved a bid from JailTracker Systems to be used by the sheriff’s department at the county jail for $20,874. The system would be paid for our of ARPA funds.

In an earlier meeting, Jail Administrator Jamie Crump spoke about the system and why the jail needs it.

“We would use this mainly for passing medications to inmates, which will not only show the officer a picture of an inmate to make sure the correct inmate is getting the medication, they will also scan the armband that will verify the inmate and that they either got their medication,” he said. “If they refuse it, they will sign that they are refusing the medication.

"If there is a question about the medication, some of these systems will show pictures of the medication that’s supposed to be dispensed."

Crump said that the system would also track COVID shots that are currently being done on paper.