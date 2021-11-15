Commission approves bid

The St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief meeting Tuesday morning after deciding to table one of two items on the agenda.
At the request of Sheriff Dan Bullock, the commission approved a bid from JailTracker Systems to be used by the sheriff’s department at the county jail for $20,874. The system would be paid for our of ARPA funds.
In an earlier meeting, Jail Administrator Jamie Crump spoke about the system and why the jail needs it.
“We would use this mainly for passing medications to inmates, which will not only show the officer a picture of an inmate to make sure the correct inmate is getting the medication, they will also scan the armband that will verify the inmate and that they either got their medication,” he said. “If they refuse it, they will sign that they are refusing the medication.
"If there is a question about the medication, some of these systems will show pictures of the medication that’s supposed to be dispensed."
Crump said that the system would also track COVID shots that are currently being done on paper.
“We can do cell checks, going around and doing a count,” he continued. “Also for close observation type inmates, whether it’s an ad seg (administrative segregation) unit or suicide watch or whatever. They can go around and there will be little things by jail cells that they will scan showing that these checks have been done. We have also been doing some Hepatitis A vaccinations, it will track that.”
The county treasurer’s report showed an increase of sales taxes collected by $1,078,794.80 or 10.50% year-to-date over last year’s sales tax collection.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher announced that there will be a public hearing concerning plans for the old Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in the commission room on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
Gallaher also announced that new windows are being installed on the courthouse.
The county offices will be closed Thursday for Veterans Day. The next commission meeting will be tomorrow at 10 a.m.
