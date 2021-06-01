Commission approves bids, hears public concerns

Kater rejected that assertion, noting that the road transfer took place before he was elected to the commission. Kater cited the minutes from two previous commission meetings last year, on Oct. 5 and Oct. 13, which indicated when the road transfer was approved. He said the commission already gave approval and did not think they could take any actions to stop the work.

Some residents in the area opposed to the plan believe the subdivision traffic would pose hazards to children who frequently play on the nearby roads. Some also expressed concern about potential crime in the area becoming more of an issue as traffic increases. Currently, residents said traffic and crime are minimal.

Another resident of the area, Jeff Rasnik, was present in the gallery of the meeting and noted that he wasn't clear on the specifics of the plan when he first heard about it from Kater, who went door-to-door speaking with homeowners on the road. Rasnik said that after looking closer at the changes, he didn't understand the new subdivision had to use Rice Road as an access point, rather than nearby Hawthorne Street (Old Bonne Terre Road), which already sees a high traffic volume.