Commission approves bids, hears public concerns

The St. Francois County Commission approved annual bids and renewed insurance on the county's property and equipment on May 25 during their regular session. The county commissioners also heard concerns from area residents regarding planned alterations to Adams and Rice Roads outside Desloge.
At the start of the meeting, the commission approved monthly reports from the County Clerk and Auditor's Office and the appointment of a legal secretary for the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The commissioners voted to renew parts of the insurance policy with First State Insurance Agency (FSIA) for coverage on county property and equipment. The county received two quotes from FSIA, one for $62,671 and the other for $70,231. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained that the two policies differed by coverage.
"They're from the same company and have different coverages," he said. "The lower one is for the coverage we now have. And so, in my opinion, we shouldn't change our current coverage."
Taking up other bid decisions, the commission approved the Juvenile Detention Center's annual food service bid. One bid was received from the facility's existing food service supplier and accepted unanimously.
Ryan Miller of the prosecuting attorney's office was present at the meeting and recommended the office's annual supply bid approval.
The commission rejected the county IT department's annual bid at the recommendation of IT Director Jared Faulkner.
Faulkner explained that the IT department had been seeing changes in supply needs after taking over duties like sound system applications at the courthouse and jury selections in the courthouse annex. He said the department would like to purchase supplies as needed, rather than buying everything at once, as they make upgrades at the courthouse and determine what is necessary.
"We found cheaper costs at different places, and right now, we don't need everything at once," he said. "So we can space it out."
For future purchases, Faulkner said quotes would be obtained from companies for items costing more than $500.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, area resident Steve Pasternak voiced concerns about the county's transfer of Rice Road, allowing for a private contractor, Lost Creek Properties & Holdings, to build a through roadway into Desloge. The contractor plans to build a subdivision of approximately 60 homes in the area and use Rice Road for access.
Pasternack took issue specifically with District 2 Commissioner David Kater. Before taking office as a commissioner, Kater served as the mayor of Desloge, and Pasternak said he believed Kater was acting in the interest of Desloge rather than the county to which he currently serves.
Kater rejected that assertion, noting that the road transfer took place before he was elected to the commission. Kater cited the minutes from two previous commission meetings last year, on Oct. 5 and Oct. 13, which indicated when the road transfer was approved. He said the commission already gave approval and did not think they could take any actions to stop the work.
Some residents in the area opposed to the plan believe the subdivision traffic would pose hazards to children who frequently play on the nearby roads. Some also expressed concern about potential crime in the area becoming more of an issue as traffic increases. Currently, residents said traffic and crime are minimal.
Another resident of the area, Jeff Rasnik, was present in the gallery of the meeting and noted that he wasn't clear on the specifics of the plan when he first heard about it from Kater, who went door-to-door speaking with homeowners on the road. Rasnik said that after looking closer at the changes, he didn't understand the new subdivision had to use Rice Road as an access point, rather than nearby Hawthorne Street (Old Bonne Terre Road), which already sees a high traffic volume.
After much back-and-forth discussion and disagreement, Miller, who was still present after presenting the annual bid from the prosecuting attorney's office, suggested that all parties involved hold a special meeting in hopes of possibly coming to a resolution or understanding in the contentious matter.
Kater said he liked Miller's suggestion of a meeting but believed the plan had passed that point. He said there was nothing the commission could do to stop the contractors from proceeding with their project.
"Ryan Miller had a great suggestion, and I understand that, but they've already taken a tree down," Kater explained on Thursday. "They had Ameren with a work order, and they finally did the work order; they took a tree out of the powerlines. And so they actually have the road dug into now."
"Like I told [Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher], if they wanted to do work that day, or even after that day or before that day, there's nothing we could do about it," said Kater. "They've already given them permission to do all that, even before [District 1 Commissioner Kary Buckley] and I got in there.
"So, I hate to say it, but it's kind of a done deal. It has already been voted on, motions made, and everybody in favor of it between the City of Desloge and the county. They're going through and building their road there."
