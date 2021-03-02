Commission approves big expenses

“We are going to be replacing one of our dump trucks, a 2007 model. It has 180,000 miles on it. By the time we replace it, it will be well over 200,000 miles on it. We are to the point, once a piece of equipment gets this old and this many miles on it, we are putting more money into it than it's worth. This is just another step in upgrading our fleet. We will have this budgeted in the 2022 year.”

Gallaher asked, “So, you are cycling through your trucks?”

Copeland said, “In an effort to upgrade our fleet … it shows in that the two weeks that we had this winter weather, we ran these trucks 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we had no major breakdowns. That’s due to the fact that our fleet is modernized … When we need these trucks in emergency-type situations, they’re available and ready.

“Our intent is to buy from local truck dealers. It will be outfitted in state with our salt and aggregate spreader, plows, hydraulic wet kit. We are anticipating the price will be $180,000. The last tandems we bought were $160,000, and that was four years ago.”

Sheriff Dan Bullock spoke to the commission about hiring a new accountant for the sheriff’s department.

“Kim Payne, my accountant in the office has been with the county for 38 years,” he said. “She is going to retire in June. We wanted to get someone hired to start learning that position. It’s a big job. Kim has done a wonderful job, we hate for her to leave.”

