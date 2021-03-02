Commission approves big expenses

The St. Francois County Commission approved a couple of big-ticket purchases Tuesday morning during their regular session.
IT Director Jared Faulkner asked the commission to approve a bid for upgraded security at the Weber Road Facility. The county sent out requests for bids in February, however no vendors submitted bids by the deadline. In a previous meeting, the commission approved a request from Faulkner to reach out to local businesses to receive quotes for the security system.
“I reached out to five different companies,” he said. “I only had three respond back to me. I talked with the auditor’s office to get approval and everything is down as far as what we need. My choice is Roberts Alarm out of Bonne Terre.”
The total for the contract is $11,700. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “This takes care of all your wishes on this, and you have it in the budget?”
Faulkner agreed and said that they had put $22,000 in the 2021 budget for this project as they weren’t sure what the cost would be.
Clay Copeland, superintendent of road and bridge, addressed the commission about purchasing a new truck.
“We wish to begin the process of purchasing a new dump truck in the 2022 budget year,” he said. “When we purchase these dump trucks and have them built, it takes approximately a year to receive them. We want to start the process now.
“We are going to be replacing one of our dump trucks, a 2007 model. It has 180,000 miles on it. By the time we replace it, it will be well over 200,000 miles on it. We are to the point, once a piece of equipment gets this old and this many miles on it, we are putting more money into it than it's worth. This is just another step in upgrading our fleet. We will have this budgeted in the 2022 year.”
Gallaher asked, “So, you are cycling through your trucks?”
Copeland said, “In an effort to upgrade our fleet … it shows in that the two weeks that we had this winter weather, we ran these trucks 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we had no major breakdowns. That’s due to the fact that our fleet is modernized … When we need these trucks in emergency-type situations, they’re available and ready.
“Our intent is to buy from local truck dealers. It will be outfitted in state with our salt and aggregate spreader, plows, hydraulic wet kit. We are anticipating the price will be $180,000. The last tandems we bought were $160,000, and that was four years ago.”
Sheriff Dan Bullock spoke to the commission about hiring a new accountant for the sheriff’s department.
“Kim Payne, my accountant in the office has been with the county for 38 years,” he said. “She is going to retire in June. We wanted to get someone hired to start learning that position. It’s a big job. Kim has done a wonderful job, we hate for her to leave.”
