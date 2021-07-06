Commission approves expenses

The St. Francois County Commission handled multiple items of business during their regular session last week at the courthouse annex.

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich presented the initial draft of the 2020 independent audit of the county’s finances.

“I think you will be pleased,” he said. “There were actually two audits this year because of the CARES funding we received, which caused an extra burden on our staff, particularly Amber Menjoulet who helped distribute over $5 million to local county agencies. We had the responsibilities of more grants this year, which makes it 28 now, including the new Mineral Area College grant.”

Seiberlich stated that some of the county offices needed to update their technology for more efficiency and that county policies need to be reviewed and updated in the next year.

Menjoulet spoke about the specifics of the audit.

“We are pleased to report there are no financial statement findings for 2020. In 2020, St. Francois County had $6,601,053.57 in federal expenditures. We are also pleased to report there are no federal award findings for 2020.”