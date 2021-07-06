Commission approves expenses

The St. Francois County Commission handled multiple items of business during their regular session last week at the courthouse annex.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich presented the initial draft of the 2020 independent audit of the county’s finances.
“I think you will be pleased,” he said. “There were actually two audits this year because of the CARES funding we received, which caused an extra burden on our staff, particularly Amber Menjoulet who helped distribute over $5 million to local county agencies. We had the responsibilities of more grants this year, which makes it 28 now, including the new Mineral Area College grant.”
Seiberlich stated that some of the county offices needed to update their technology for more efficiency and that county policies need to be reviewed and updated in the next year.
Menjoulet spoke about the specifics of the audit.
“We are pleased to report there are no financial statement findings for 2020. In 2020, St. Francois County had $6,601,053.57 in federal expenditures. We are also pleased to report there are no federal award findings for 2020.”
For 2020, the auditor’s office monitored 26 grants for a total of $8,950,807.17. With the increase of grants to administer, the auditor’s office is asking for a new position to handle the increased workload.
Once the commission approves the audit, it will be posted on the county website.
In other business, the commission approved a contract with SSC Engineers to design needed building projects for the county.
Highway Administrator John Gross approached the commission to award a road overlay project on Hillsboro Road to Jokerst Paving for $276,000. The overlay will be from the intersection of Hazel Run Road to Route Y for a total of more than five miles.
Gross later stated that the Busiek Road Bridge was opening and asked for permission to award an overlay for four miles of Busiek Road. Leadbelt Materials will be awarded the project at a cost of $240,000. He also asked for permission to start the engineering process of the Berry Road Bridge.
Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley came before the commission for an emergency authorization to replace an air conditioning unit for the courthouse at a cost of $82,285.
“We have no options,” he said. “It’s 15 years old, it’s right at the life [of the unit].”
The commission also approved the payment of an emergency purchase of a rooftop air conditioning unit for $8,360 for the Division III court offices.
“We put Freon in it three different times, it was 12 years old,” Briley said.
Human Resources Director Corey Schrum asked for a matrix adjustment for the assessor’s office.
“We have a deputy assessor, real estate director and a personal property director, but we have no steps II, III and IV,” she said. “There’s pay adjustments for this time, we want to get those added for the future.”
The position of field supervisor is going to be removed with the retirement of Jane Rasnic.
Emergency Management Director Nick Jones requested approval to apply for the Emergency Management Grant Performance. The grant would be for an additional vehicle for emergency management and supplies for the Homeland Security trailers.
“There’s a whole lot of stuff we are going to look into getting with the grant,” he said. “Once we get a total, we will come back and present it.”
In the correspondence part of the meeting, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stated that the county has sent 98 documents to their attorney for review on the Rice Road Extension and are awaiting a return on the information.
