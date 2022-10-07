Commission approves Flock cameras

With the beginning of a new term, the St. Francois County Commission held their regular session on Monday and dealt with several issues, including continuing forward with obtaining Flock cameras.

In a tabled agenda item from last week, the commission approved appropriation of funds to increase the county budget by $15,500 for the purchase of Flock cameras. The commission then approved permission to publish a Notice of Proposed Purchase of Flock ALPR Cameras for the sheriff’s department. The cameras would be installed in various locations in the county for law enforcement purposes.

In other business, the commission approved vacating an alleyway in East Bonne Terre off Main Street at the request of Garrett DeBlois. The commission also approved vacating an alleyway in Doe Run off Highway 221 near the intersection of Buck Mountain Road at the request of James Morgan.

Both vacations were initiated at the July 6 regular session at the start of the previous term with signs posted at the locations. Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland stated that they had not received any comments on either alley.

The commission approved the initiation of a request from Rhonda and Lonnie Barton to vacate two alleys at 677 Grand Ave. in Park Hills. The road and bridge department will post both alleys with a final decision on vacation in the first regular meeting in January.

The commission approved a step increase for Emily Holdman in the Auditor’s Office from Deputy Clerk III to Deputy Clerk IV. Associate Commissioner David Kater stated this was supposed to be done in July.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said that it is difficult to keep track of employee raises. Auditor Louie Seiberlich noted that the Auditor’s Office is embarrassed that they did not catch that anniversary in their own department.

John Gross, highway administrator, reported that the new Wolf Creek Bridge on Old Fredericktown Road is open for use.

“There’s a little bit of work to be done out there yet," he said. "The approaches will not be asphalted until spring of next year.”

Gross later reported that the work-release crew had picked up 4,000 pounds of trash since July 10 which does not include tires, furniture or appliances. He also noted that after negotiating with the union, the work-release crew also now trims around box culverts and bridges as they clean up the roads.

Seiberlich spoke to the commission about receiving the independent audit of 2021.

“We received the draft at 1:38 a.m. Thursday,” he said. “We had an open meeting 10 a.m. Friday for the commission to review and approve it because of the federal deadline which was midnight that night.

"…Traditionally this audit would have been presented by June 30, but because of unexpected changes in personnel at Daniel Jones (the auditing firm), it was delayed and those auditors had to wait an inordinate amount of time for a response for information from a county non-profit board. Again, the audit was hampered by the added work of overseeing ARPA funds. Also, there was an extended request for information regarding a litigation suit and the execution of the salary review.”

Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet provided some details on the audit draft.

“For the third year in a row, this is a zero finding audit,” she said. “For reference, in 2014 we had 11 (findings). That’s pretty significant.”

Mejoulet said that federal expenditures were approximately $4 million with state grants that totaled nearly $15 million.

The final report will be published on the county’s website at sfcgov.org.